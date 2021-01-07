Revered as one of the most stylish royals in Europe, the Duchess of Cambridge knows a thing or two about putting together the perfect desk-to-daywear ensemble – and her winter wardrobe is a thing of dreams. From colourful coats to statement knitwear and gorgeous dresses, the mum-of-three is a creative genius when it comes to layering, so we've rounded up Kate's cosiest outfits for winter. Get inspired and wrap up warm this season in everything from tartan scarves to knee-high boots and tailored trench coats.
The Duchess of Cambridge is a huge fan of Alexander McQueen and back in 2019, she recycled this blue and green tartan dress coat to officially open Dundee's V&A Museum in Scotland. Teaming her checked one-piece with thick black tights, a pair of black suede court shoes and a green micro bag, the royal looked absolutely stunning.