17 best pie-crust-collar blouses & knits to add Princess Diana vibes to your wardrobe

Princess Diana isn’t just our perennial style icon – but Duchess Kate's, too. You only have to look at Kate's Sezane pie-crust collar blouse expertly layered over a maroon knit in her most recently released portrait, for the photography book Hold Still, to see where her fashion inspiration clearly comes from.

Princess Diana and Duchess Kate are both fans of the trend

Throw it back to the 80s and a pie-crust collar blouse was a mainstay of Princess Diana's wardrobe, often teaming hers with a skirt suit, midi skirt or pinstripe trousers. Case in point: the Caroline Charles outfit she was pictured wearing in 1983 and the Jasper Conran suit she opted for in 1981.

It’s not the first time Kate has been influenced by Diana’s imitable style. Polka dot dresses are both big favourite looks of both Duchess Kate and Princess Diana, along with initial necklaces, military-esque dresses and nautical knits.

As our obsession with dressing from the waist up continues (you can thank lockdown for that), channel Diana, Princess of Wales, with one of these stylish frill collar blouses and ruffle neckline jumpers from the high street to wear over Zoom or IRL:

Best pie-crust blouses

Ruffle high neck top, £25, ASOS

Zinnia frilled shirt, £59, Hush

Broderie anglaise frill shirt, £32, River Island

Lace insert blouse, £35, Marks & Spencer

Ruffled Mulberry silk blouse, £95, & Other Stories

Pintuck detail blouse, £28, Warehouse

Cotton ruffled blouse, £31.50, La Redoute

Frill collar and cuff blouse, £25.90, House of Bruar

Dobby spot cotton blouse, £119, Brora

Gingham pie-crust blouse, £19.99, H&M

Frill collar denim shirt, £31.50, Oasis

JDY pie-crust broderie anglaise blouse, £28, ASOS

Best pie-crust knits

Collared jumper, £24.99, H&M

Mango shirt collar striped jumper, £35.99, John Lewis

Oversized frill neck sweat, £39.20, Warehouse

Cotton frill jumper, £85, Boden

Lace blouse detail jumper, £83, Ted Baker

Monsoon ruffle embroidered jumper, £30, John Lewis

Ruffled sweater, £38, The White Stuff

Sandro embroidered collar wool jumper, £249, Selfridges

