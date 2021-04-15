﻿
diana-blouse

17 best pie-crust-collar blouses & knits to add Princess Diana vibes to your wardrobe

Kate Middleton’s a big fan of a frill collar blouse too

Carla Challis

Princess Diana isn’t just our perennial style icon – but Duchess Kate's, too. You only have to look at Kate's Sezane pie-crust collar blouse expertly layered over a maroon knit in her most recently released portrait, for the photography book Hold Still, to see where her fashion inspiration clearly comes from.

pie-crust-collars

Princess Diana and Duchess Kate are both fans of the trend 

Throw it back to the 80s and a pie-crust collar blouse was a mainstay of Princess Diana's wardrobe, often teaming hers with a skirt suit, midi skirt or pinstripe trousers. Case in point: the Caroline Charles outfit she was pictured wearing in 1983 and the Jasper Conran suit she opted for in 1981.

It’s not the first time Kate has been influenced by Diana’s imitable style. Polka dot dresses are both big favourite looks of both Duchess Kate and Princess Diana, along with initial necklaces, military-esque dresses and nautical knits.

As our obsession with dressing from the waist up continues (you can thank lockdown for that), channel Diana, Princess of Wales, with one of these stylish frill collar blouses and ruffle neckline jumpers from the high street to wear over Zoom or IRL:

Best pie-crust blouses

asos-blouse

Ruffle high neck top, £25, ASOS

hush-blouse

Zinnia frilled shirt, £59, Hush

river-island-blouse

Broderie anglaise frill shirt, £32, River Island

m-s-white-blouse

Lace insert blouse, £35, Marks & Spencer

other-stories-ruffled-blouse

Ruffled Mulberry silk blouse, £95, & Other Stories

warehouse-blouse

Pintuck detail blouse, £28, Warehouse

la-redoute

Cotton ruffled blouse, £31.50, La Redoute

hob-shirt

Frill collar and cuff blouse, £25.90, House of Bruar

brora-shirt

Dobby spot cotton blouse, £119, Brora

hm-gingham-shirt

Gingham pie-crust blouse, £19.99, H&M

oasis-ruffle-shirt

Frill collar denim shirt, £31.50, Oasis

green-shirt

JDY pie-crust broderie anglaise blouse, £28, ASOS

Best pie-crust knits

hm-grey-jumper

Collared jumper, £24.99, H&M

mango-ruffled-neck-jumper

Mango shirt collar striped jumper, £35.99, John Lewis

warehouse-ruffled-jumper

Oversized frill neck sweat, £39.20, Warehouse

pink-rufffled-jumper

Cotton frill jumper, £85, Boden

ted-baker-green-jumper

Lace blouse detail jumper, £83, Ted Baker

monsoon-ruffle

Monsoon ruffle embroidered jumper, £30, John Lewis

white-stuff-jumper

Ruffled sweater, £38, The White Stuff

sandro-jumper

Sandro embroidered collar wool jumper, £249, Selfridges

