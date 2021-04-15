17 best pie-crust-collar blouses & knits to add Princess Diana vibes to your wardrobe

Carla Challis
Princess Diana and Kate Middleton both love a ruffle-collar blouse. Shop the best pie-crust collar blouses and frill jumpers like Duchess Kate's from ASOS, M&S, Boden and more
Princess Diana isn’t just our perennial style icon – but Duchess Kate's, too. You only have to look at Kate's Sezane pie-crust collar blouse expertly layered over a maroon knit in her most recently released portrait, for the photography book Hold Still, to see where her fashion inspiration clearly comes from.
Princess Diana and Duchess Kate are both fans of the trend
Throw it back to the 80s and a pie-crust collar blouse was a mainstay of Princess Diana's wardrobe, often teaming hers with a skirt suit, midi skirt or pinstripe trousers. Case in point: the Caroline Charles outfit she was pictured wearing in 1983 and the Jasper Conran suit she opted for in 1981.
It’s not the first time Kate has been influenced by Diana’s imitable style. Polka dot dresses are both big favourite looks of both Duchess Kate and Princess Diana, along with initial necklaces, military-esque dresses and nautical knits.
As our obsession with dressing from the waist up continues (you can thank lockdown for that), channel Diana, Princess of Wales, with one of these stylish frill collar blouses and ruffle neckline jumpers from the high street to wear over Zoom or IRL:
Best pie-crust blouses
Ruffle high neck top, £25, ASOS
Zinnia frilled shirt, £59, Hush
Broderie anglaise frill shirt, £32, River Island
Lace insert blouse, £35, Marks & Spencer
Ruffled Mulberry silk blouse, £95, & Other Stories
Pintuck detail blouse, £28, Warehouse
Cotton ruffled blouse, £31.50, La Redoute
Frill collar and cuff blouse, £25.90, House of Bruar
Dobby spot cotton blouse, £119, Brora
Gingham pie-crust blouse, £19.99, H&M
Frill collar denim shirt, £31.50, Oasis
JDY pie-crust broderie anglaise blouse, £28, ASOS
Best pie-crust knits
Collared jumper, £24.99, H&M
Mango shirt collar striped jumper, £35.99, John Lewis
Oversized frill neck sweat, £39.20, Warehouse
Cotton frill jumper, £85, Boden
Lace blouse detail jumper, £83, Ted Baker
Monsoon ruffle embroidered jumper, £30, John Lewis
Ruffled sweater, £38, The White Stuff
Sandro embroidered collar wool jumper, £249, Selfridges
