10 best red dresses inspired by Kate Middleton's festive dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The Duchess of Cambridge hosted a Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey on Wednesday, and we're still thinking about her stunning Catherine Walker coat dress. To kick off a month of festive engagements, the Duchess looked gorgeous wearing head-to-toe red, matching Gianvito Rossi heels to her outfit.

Kate wore a red Catherine Walker coat dress to host the Together At Christmas community carol service

RELATED: 10 chic coats Kate Middleton could totally wear to host Christmas carols at Westminster Abbey

MORE: Kate Middleton's Christmas Gift List for 2021

Kate has long been a fan of the coat dress. Elegant and polished, they're perfect for the royal to wear to winter engagements. If you're keen to emulate her look, we've found similar red dresses to shop online now and wear this Christmas and beyond.

Long-sleeve georgette midi dress, £219, Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren's bright midi has a similar silhouette to Kate's Catherine Walker dress and would look amazing paired with red heels.

Savannah occasion midi dress, £238, Reiss

We think Kate would love this elegant midi by Reiss. It features an open back and elegant drape silhouette.

Uma jersey dress, £139, Hobbs

Just like Kate's, this sleek Hobbs dress has long sleeves, a midi length and bright red colourway.

Abercorn knitted dress, £120, Boden

Boden's wool-blend knitted red midi dress has a scallop neckline - another detail we know is worn by the Duchess.

MORE: Kate Middleton would love these adorable scalloped cardigans - and they're over half the price of hers

Alexa Chung Ruffled georgette midi dress, £395, Net-a-Porter

Alexa Chung's red midi has a vintage feel with subtle ruffles, a tie-waist and light fabric.

Closet London Cropped sleeve wrap midi dress, £75, ASOS

This red wrap midi dress by Closet London could be worn from your meetings straight to Christmas drinks.

L.K.Bennett Katerina midi dress, was £279 now £195, John Lewis

With its structured cut, L.K.Bennett's red midi dress is similar to Kate's and would be suitable for the most formal occasions.

Rixo Savannah jacquard midi dress, £265, Farfetch

We love Rixo's elegant new season red midi dress to wear this party season.

Tie waist button front midi dress, was £55 now £28.60, Oasis

Wear the look with a casual twist in this Oasis shirt dress. It features a flattering tie-waist, and it's on sale.

Polka-dot silk midi dress, was £1,410 now £987, Mytheresa

This Alessandra Rich dress looks like Kate's, but with added polka dots. The Duchess has even worn the brand on several occasions.

MORE: Best statement earrings for Christmas 2021

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.