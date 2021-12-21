Meet Ollia Tzarina, the fashion designer loved by JLo, Rihanna and Kendall Jenner In partnership with Ollia Tzarina

Ollia Tzarina, 28, set up her eponymous fashion brand Tzarina by Ollia in 2015 after failing to find a coat in a particular shade of bright blue. Taking matters into her own hands, the fashion entrepreneur soon began dying fabrics in bright shades of blue, violet, and pink, to cater to her bold style.

And soon enough, her garments were in demand by not just friends, but by A-listers, too. The likes of Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Ariana Grande, Rita Ora, Jennifer Lopez and Rihanna have donned her creations at red carpet events and parties. In fact, her brand gained so much traction that it sold out of her new designs within a week.

Offering a luxury feel but at a more affordable price tag, Ollia’s fashion brand also harnessed new technology to create more convincing looking fake fur. Creating her jackets in 50 shades from lemon to lime green, bright red and bubblegum pink, each item was made to order and tailored to fit the customer perfectly.

Now, the entrepreneur’s sights are set on becoming a credible influencer and tastemaker with the launch of her magazine ‘Rich and Chill Resort’. Ooh!

Having helped her father launch a new designer jewellery platform in South Africa earlier this year, she’s now focusing all her time on the new e-zine launch. Created to inspire a new audience of shoppers to experiment with high-end contemporary fashion, this online magazine will showcase key designs and trends by luxury retailers that are wearable in day-to-day life.

Describing her personal style as ‘casually flamboyant’, Ollia's favourite brands include Saint Laurent, Etro and Aquazurra, and she enjoys combining unusual textures and bold colours in her photoshoots and posts.

The daughter of a Greek father, gold mining tycoon Fayaz Xenakis, and a Russian mother, Ollia studied at the London College of Fashion before interning at Vogue and Tatler. She is now based in Monaco but continues to be inspired by an upbringing in Greece and Miami, as well as her travels to Dubai and London.

Follow her new venture @richandchillresort on Instagram.