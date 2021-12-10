Kate Garraway beams in £20 M&S look - with a twist

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Kate Garraway got into the holiday spirit on Friday, donning her finest festive knit in aid of Save The Children's annual Christmas Jumper Day.

The 54-year-old star managed to make her novelty jumper look super stylish, teaming the black M&S knit with a statement pleated skirt. The midi-length number was the most beautiful shade of gold, making it perfect for injecting bit of glamour into your winter wardrobe. But it was Kate's Christmas jumper that really caught our eye.

WATCH: Kate Garraway rages about 'depressing' Downing Street party

The top was emblazoned with the word 'Believe' – an apt message following a difficult year for the eternally optimistic star, whose husband Derek Draper still requires round-the-clock care at home following his Covid hospitalization in March 2020.

'Believe' was stitched in rainbow colours across her chest and Kate added some bright bracelets to match. She kept the rest of her accessories super simple, adding a pair of black heels.

Kate looked lovely in her 'Believe' knit from M&S

In a post shared by ITV stylist Debbie Harper, Kate was seen posing in front of a Christmas tree on the GMB set, beaming as she placed both hands on her hips.

The former I'm A Celebrity star's fans were loving her look, with one penning: "Awesome Kate in her fabulous Christmas jumper" while another said: "So magnificent and stunning Christmas jumper with lovely smile @kategarraway". A third commented: "She always looks fabulous".

The GMB star is looking forward to Christmas with her family

Kate's jumper is a £19.50 bargain from Marks & Spencer and it's amazingly still available in all sizes. Style yours with a pleated skirt like the GMB host, or dress it down with jeans.

Christmas Jumper Day is an initiative set up by Save The Children, which encourages people to don their jazziest jumpers for one Friday in December and donate £2 to the charity, raising money to help children around the world.

Believe Slogan Crew Neck Jumper, £19.50, M&S

Meanwhile, Kate recently opened up about her plans for Christmas, and how her family is adjusting to the "new normal" now that her husband Derek is back at home following months spent in hospital.

Speaking to Woman's Own magazine, she said: "This year, we have got him home - and fingers crossed we can keep him home. Of course, he's not going to be putting on his Santa costume, going out with [daughter] Darcey for a father-and-daughter Christmas shop or the same with [son] Billy."

