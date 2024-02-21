13 stylish tummy flattering dresses: Expert stylist advice & tips on the best styles to wear

As the new season approaches, many of us feel a sense of dread over pulling out our lighter clothing, but in 2024 we're all about feeling like the best version of ourselves – which is why finding a dress that will make you feel confident without feeling the desire to cover up is a must.

The most flattering dresses on the tummy are those that add an element of distraction from the area, whether that be with a belt or a knot, as well as options that bring in the waist to create a more enhanced shape.

Celebrity stylist Ellis Ranson, who has worked with the likes of Fearne McCann and Kate Ferdinand, has given her top tips on the most flattering options for women, while I've handpicked the most stylish options around right now so that you don't have to…

How I chose

Style: Whether you're searching for a wedding guest outfit, a special occasion look, or a staple dress that you can wear on repeat, I've chosen a range of styles in midi, maxi, and mini designs, so there should be something to suit everyone's taste.

Best wrap dresses

Wrap dresses are flattering on all body types as the cinched waist paired with the V-neck design enhances the hips and bust to give a slimming effect. Wrap dresses are a great staple for all year, but they are particularly popular during the spring and summer.

Ellis told us: "The wrap dress is an easy go-to. It works for all body types as the v-neck works for smaller and larger chests and can be tied to pull you in at the waist. Bring in a print to work this style into your trends."

Phase Eight Petra Wrap Pleated Midi Dress Phase Eight Wrap Pleated Dress Sizes: 8-26 Shipping: £2.95 or free with a £150 spend Returns: Within 28 days If you're searching for a tummy-flattering dress for a special occasion, Phase Eight's wrap dress is the perfect wedding guest option. The stunning magenta shade is ideal for spring, and the delicate pleating combined with the waist-shaping belt will help you to feel your best from every angle.

£135 AT PHASE EIGHT $245 AT PHASE EIGHT

Karen Millen Cashmere Blend Wrap Knit Dress Karen Millen Cashmere Blend Wrap Dress Sizes: XS-L Colours: Available in black or burgundy Shipping: £4.99 for standard delivery Returns: Within 28 days Karen Millen is filled with luxe-looking fashion pieces that are elegant for both day and night wear, and this belted wrap dress is no exception. Made from soft cashmere blend fabric, the dress falls to a midi hemline, with lightly puffed sleeves and a self-tie belt. The staple piece would look just as stylish teamed with knee-high boots as it would trainers, and it's one you'll be reaching for all year round.

£83.85 (SAVE £45.15) AT KAREN MILLEN $177.60 AT KAREN MILLEN

M&S Polka Dot V-Neck Midi Wrap Dress M&S Polka Dot Wrap Dress Sizes: 6-24 Shipping: £3.99 or free with a £60 spend Returns: Within 35 days M&S's polka dot midi dress features a flattering V-neck with a wrap design that perfectly cinches the waist. The stretchy fit provides comfort for everyday wear, while the contrasting black and white print makes the dress easy to elevate with accessories. Style the polka dot number with heeled boots and a leather jacket for a stylish day-to-night ensemble, or opt for ballet flats and a longline coat for an effortless work look.

£35 AT M&S $61.99 AT M&S

New Look Ribbed Wrap Dress New Look Ribbed Wrap Dress Sizes: 6-22 Colours: Khaki or black Shipping: £2.99 or free with a £50 spend Retuns: Within 28 days

Looking for a transitional dress that will see you through the seasons? New Look's khaki midi dress is the one. It has a feminine V-neck, a ribbed finish, and a tummy-flattering wrap front, complete with an adjustable tie fastening. Pair the dress with boots and trainers for spring, then switch them out for a pair of sandals in a few months for a gorgeous summer look.

£29.99 AT NEW LOOK

Best knot dresses

Knot dresses not only bring you in at the waist, but when the knot design is placed at the front, it works to distract from any lumps and bumps that you may wish to hide. Mini dresses with knot detailing can also be extremely flattering on the figure, as they can enhance the appearance of an elongated leg.

Simply Be Textured Jersey Knot Detail Maxi Dress Simply Be Knot Detail Maxi Dress Sizes: 10-32 Shipping: £4.50 for standard delivery Returns: Within 28 days Simply Be's textured maxi dress features a front slit, long sleeves, and a twist front design that's so flattering on the figure. Available in sizes 10-32, the versatile number will look great styled with chunky boots, trainers, and heels.

£39 AT SIMPLY BE

Mango Knot Detail Dress Mango Knot Detail Dress Sizes: 4-16 Colours: Available in black and beige Shipping: £3.95 or free with a £30 spend Returns: Within 30 days For a shorter style, Mango's knot detail dress ticks all of the boxes. Made from a cotton and linen mix for maximum comfort, the shirt-style mini dress features a V-neck collar, long sleeves with a slit on the front, and a knot finish for a flattering effect. The mini can be styled in so many different ways, and I'd pair it with boots and tights during the transitional seasons, swapping the tights out for trainers and a denim jacket as the weather warms up.

£49.99 AT MANGO $59.99 AT MANGO

ASOS Knot Detail Mini Dress ASOS Knot Mini Dress Sizes: 4-18 Shipping: £4.50 or free with a £40 spend Returns: Within 28 days A unique twist of the classic knot style, ASOS's red mini dress features twisted detailing across the body, while the elevated ruching adds to the flattering appearance. With its slash neck, relaxed skirt and subtle side split, the ASOS number is effortlessly stylish, and it would look incredible teamed with a pair of gold heels. £36 AT ASOS $52.99 AT ASOS

Best ruched dresses

There are so many ruched dress styles to choose from, but the trick is to find one that drapes in the areas that you feel least comfortable with. Whether the detailing is at the waist, bust, or hips, the timeless style is a great option for formal wear and smart daywear.

Reformation Silk Dress Reformation Silk Ruched Dress ​Sizes: 4-16 Colours: Six colours available Shipping: £6 or free with a £100 spend Returns: Within 30 days Everything about Reformation's silk dress is flattering. The cowl neck, the ruching across the waist, the crossed open back - it's just incredible. Whether the special occasion is, this silk number will definitely have all eyes on you, and it's also available in red, blue, lilac and more.

£348 AT REFORMATION $328 AT REFORMATION

River Island Ruched Split Bodycon Dress River Island Ruched Bodycon Dress Sizes: 6-18 Colours: Available in four colours Shipping: £4 or free with a £50 spend Returns: Within 28 days The ruched detailing on River Island's bodycon dress sits across the stomach, bust, hips and back, so its guaranteed to flatter every figure. It features a midi length, a crew neckline and a split hem, finished with a pinstripe print for a sophisticated finish. Available in four colours, the midi can be worn for just about any occasion, and it looks so stylish paired with brown heeled boots.​​​​ £50 AT RIVER ISLAND $93 AT RIVER ISLAND

Reiss Ruched Waist Midi Dress Reiss Ruched Waist Midi Dress Sizes: 4-18 Colours: Available in cream and khaki Shipping: £5.95 for next day delivery Returns: Within 28 days Could this be the ultimate springtime dress? Reiss's Lena midi dress gives a vintage-style feel with its semi-structured shape and rolled sleeves. Made from 100% cotton, the soft style is complete with side splits, pockets and delicate ruching across the waist. The black contrasting trim perfectly rounds off the classic look, and I'd recommend styling it with black sandals and a cream bag for an elegant finish. £148 AT REISS

Best belted dresses

Similarly to wrap dresses, belted dresses create an hourglass silhouette by highlighting the waist. Shirt dresses are a great option for combining comfort and style, and you can elevate your figure even further by teaming one with a pair of heels to elongate the legs.

Ellis revealed: "A belt can be your best accessory, whether you add to your shirt dress or opt for a dress that already has a belt."