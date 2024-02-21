13 stylish tummy flattering dresses: Expert stylist advice & tips on the best styles to wear

As the new season approaches, many of us feel a sense of dread over pulling out our lighter clothing, but in 2024 we're all about feeling like the best version of ourselves – which is why finding a dress that will make you feel confident without feeling the desire to cover up is a must.
The most flattering dresses on the tummy are those that add an element of distraction from the area, whether that be with a belt or a knot, as well as options that bring in the waist to create a more enhanced shape.
Celebrity stylist Ellis Ranson, who has worked with the likes of Fearne McCann and Kate Ferdinand, has given her top tips on the most flattering options for women, while I've handpicked the most stylish options around right now so that you don't have to…
How I chose
- Style: Whether you're searching for a wedding guest outfit, a special occasion look, or a staple dress that you can wear on repeat, I've chosen a range of styles in midi, maxi, and mini designs, so there should be something to suit everyone's taste.
- Inclusivity: I've tried to be as inclusive as possible with my choices, and plenty of the dresses in the list have extended sizes and plus-size options.
- Expert advice: I've selected styles based on expert knowledge, with wrap, knot, ruched and belted designs.
Best wrap dresses
Wrap dresses are flattering on all body types as the cinched waist paired with the V-neck design enhances the hips and bust to give a slimming effect. Wrap dresses are a great staple for all year, but they are particularly popular during the spring and summer.
Ellis told us: "The wrap dress is an easy go-to. It works for all body types as the v-neck works for smaller and larger chests and can be tied to pull you in at the waist. Bring in a print to work this style into your trends."
Phase Eight Wrap Pleated Dress
Sizes: 8-26
Shipping: £2.95 or free with a £150 spend
Returns: Within 28 days
If you're searching for a tummy-flattering dress for a special occasion, Phase Eight's wrap dress is the perfect wedding guest option. The stunning magenta shade is ideal for spring, and the delicate pleating combined with the waist-shaping belt will help you to feel your best from every angle.
Karen Millen Cashmere Blend Wrap Dress
Sizes: XS-L
Colours: Available in black or burgundy
Shipping: £4.99 for standard delivery
Returns: Within 28 days
Karen Millen is filled with luxe-looking fashion pieces that are elegant for both day and night wear, and this belted wrap dress is no exception. Made from soft cashmere blend fabric, the dress falls to a midi hemline, with lightly puffed sleeves and a self-tie belt. The staple piece would look just as stylish teamed with knee-high boots as it would trainers, and it's one you'll be reaching for all year round.
M&S Polka Dot Wrap Dress
Sizes: 6-24
Shipping: £3.99 or free with a £60 spend
Returns: Within 35 days
M&S's polka dot midi dress features a flattering V-neck with a wrap design that perfectly cinches the waist. The stretchy fit provides comfort for everyday wear, while the contrasting black and white print makes the dress easy to elevate with accessories. Style the polka dot number with heeled boots and a leather jacket for a stylish day-to-night ensemble, or opt for ballet flats and a longline coat for an effortless work look.
New Look Ribbed Wrap Dress
Sizes: 6-22
Colours: Khaki or black
Shipping: £2.99 or free with a £50 spend
Retuns: Within 28 days
Looking for a transitional dress that will see you through the seasons? New Look's khaki midi dress is the one. It has a feminine V-neck, a ribbed finish, and a tummy-flattering wrap front, complete with an adjustable tie fastening. Pair the dress with boots and trainers for spring, then switch them out for a pair of sandals in a few months for a gorgeous summer look.
Best knot dresses
Knot dresses not only bring you in at the waist, but when the knot design is placed at the front, it works to distract from any lumps and bumps that you may wish to hide. Mini dresses with knot detailing can also be extremely flattering on the figure, as they can enhance the appearance of an elongated leg.
Simply Be Knot Detail Maxi Dress
Sizes: 10-32
Shipping: £4.50 for standard delivery
Returns: Within 28 days
Simply Be's textured maxi dress features a front slit, long sleeves, and a twist front design that's so flattering on the figure. Available in sizes 10-32, the versatile number will look great styled with chunky boots, trainers, and heels.
Mango Knot Detail Dress
Sizes: 4-16
Colours: Available in black and beige
Shipping: £3.95 or free with a £30 spend
Returns: Within 30 days
For a shorter style, Mango's knot detail dress ticks all of the boxes. Made from a cotton and linen mix for maximum comfort, the shirt-style mini dress features a V-neck collar, long sleeves with a slit on the front, and a knot finish for a flattering effect. The mini can be styled in so many different ways, and I'd pair it with boots and tights during the transitional seasons, swapping the tights out for trainers and a denim jacket as the weather warms up.
ASOS Knot Mini Dress
Sizes: 4-18
Shipping: £4.50 or free with a £40 spend
Returns: Within 28 days
A unique twist of the classic knot style, ASOS's red mini dress features twisted detailing across the body, while the elevated ruching adds to the flattering appearance. With its slash neck, relaxed skirt and subtle side split, the ASOS number is effortlessly stylish, and it would look incredible teamed with a pair of gold heels.
Best ruched dresses
There are so many ruched dress styles to choose from, but the trick is to find one that drapes in the areas that you feel least comfortable with. Whether the detailing is at the waist, bust, or hips, the timeless style is a great option for formal wear and smart daywear.
Reformation Silk Ruched Dress
Sizes: 4-16
Colours: Six colours available
Shipping: £6 or free with a £100 spend
Returns: Within 30 days
Everything about Reformation's silk dress is flattering. The cowl neck, the ruching across the waist, the crossed open back - it's just incredible. Whether the special occasion is, this silk number will definitely have all eyes on you, and it's also available in red, blue, lilac and more.
River Island Ruched Bodycon Dress
Sizes: 6-18
Colours: Available in four colours
Shipping: £4 or free with a £50 spend
Returns: Within 28 days
The ruched detailing on River Island's bodycon dress sits across the stomach, bust, hips and back, so its guaranteed to flatter every figure. It features a midi length, a crew neckline and a split hem, finished with a pinstripe print for a sophisticated finish. Available in four colours, the midi can be worn for just about any occasion, and it looks so stylish paired with brown heeled boots.
Reiss Ruched Waist Midi Dress
Sizes: 4-18
Colours: Available in cream and khaki
Shipping: £5.95 for next day delivery
Returns: Within 28 days
Could this be the ultimate springtime dress? Reiss's Lena midi dress gives a vintage-style feel with its semi-structured shape and rolled sleeves. Made from 100% cotton, the soft style is complete with side splits, pockets and delicate ruching across the waist. The black contrasting trim perfectly rounds off the classic look, and I'd recommend styling it with black sandals and a cream bag for an elegant finish.
Best belted dresses
Similarly to wrap dresses, belted dresses create an hourglass silhouette by highlighting the waist. Shirt dresses are a great option for combining comfort and style, and you can elevate your figure even further by teaming one with a pair of heels to elongate the legs.
Ellis revealed: "A belt can be your best accessory, whether you add to your shirt dress or opt for a dress that already has a belt."
& Other Stories Tweed Belted Dress
Sizes: XS-L
Shipping: Free with a £80 spend
Returns: Within 30 days
A belted dress is a great option if you prefer a slightly looser fit, and they can feel comfortable while bringing you in a the waist to create shape. & Other Stories' tweed mini dress will exaggerate the leg when paired with boots or heels, and it would look look so chic styled with loafers and an oversized leather jacket.
H&M Belted Shirt Dress
Sizes: XS-XXL
Colours: Available in black, cream, black patterned, black stripe
Shipping: £3.99 or free with a £30 spend
Returns: Within 28 days
Whether you're wearing it to work or for date night, H&M's shirt dress is so versatile without compromising on style. Featuring a calf-length and a loose fit that is tied in by the detachable belt, the dress will be a staple in any wardrobe, while the buttoned cuffs and contrasting white trim give in an extra luxe feel.
Boden Abstract Dot Belted Shirt Dress
Sizes: 6-22
Colours: Available in seven colours
Shipping: £3.95 or free with a £50 spend
Returns: Within 90 days
Boden never disappoints when it comes to stylish printed pieces, and the Laura Jersey dress is a daywear go-to with an extra something. It has a bias-cut skirt, a calf-grazing hem, and a waist-defining belt, finished with a gorgeous blue polka dot print that screams spring. Style it with brown boots, trainers, and a denim jacket for a fresh everyday ensemble.