best holiday gifts under 25

25 holiday gifts under $25: Presents they'll love that only LOOK expensive

Affordable holiday treats from Target, Nordstrom & more that won't break the bank

When it comes to shopping for holiday presents, it's the thought that counts, of course - but finding an amazing holiday gift under $25 is something we can all appreciate. 

We've found amazing holiday gifts from brands like Lululemon, Coach and Skims, and your favorite stores, too, from Target to Nordstrom - and they all come in at $25 or less.

So if you're looking for a stocking stuffer, Secret Santa gift, or just budget-friendly chic gifts that look expensive, this is definitely the edit for you! 

We're talking tech must-haves, quirky surprises, fashion finds, toys, home gifts and beauty buys - basically the best holiday gifts that will bring everyone joy, especially your wallet.

So get ready to start wrapping up your gift list - you'll have your holiday shopping done in no time, and on budget...

 

Shop best holiday gifts under $25

best holiday gifts under 25 heng lamp nordstrom

MOMA Design Store Heng Balance Lamp, $25, Nordstrom

SHOP NOW

 

best gifts under 25 games target

Cards Against Humanity Family Edition Card Game, $25, Target

SHOP NOW 

 

clinique holiday gifts under 25

Clinique Sugarcoated Color Makeup Set, $73 value, $24.40, Ulta Beauty

SHOP NOW 

 

best coach holiday gifts under 25-z

Coach Wireless Earbud Case, value price $69 now $23.80, Coach Outlet

SHOP NOW 

 

baby einstein best holiday gifts under 25

Baby Einstein Musical Magic Touch Curiosity Tablet, $22.99, Nordstrom

SHOP NOW 

best gifts under 25 echo dot

Echo Dot smart speaker with Alexa, was $39.99 now $19.99, Amazon

SHOP NOW 

 

best holiday gifts under 25 tech gloves saks

UGG Knit Tech Gloves, more colors, were $55 now $24.99, Saks Off Fifth

SHOP NOW 

best holiday gifts under 25 frango macys

Frango 1LB Assorted Box of Chocolates, was $24 now $11.99, Macy's

SHOP NOW 

 

best holiday gifts under 25 beard kit

Mountaineer Brand Beard Grooming Care Kit, $24.99, Amazon

SHOP NOW 

what to watch dice holiday gifts under 25

What to Watch Streaming Decider Dice, $15, Uncommon Goods

SHOP NOW 

 

best holiday gifts under 25 hm smiley bucket hat

Smiley x H&M fleece bucket hat, $14.99, H&M

SHOP NOW 

 

personalized led best holiday gifts under 25-z

Dinosaur Personalized LED Sign, $21.99, Bed Bath & Beyond

SHOP NOW 

 

best gifts under 25 nordstrom rack initial jewelry

Baublebar Jupiter Initial Necklace, was $42 now $19.97, Nordstrom Rack

SHOP NOW 

 

best holiday gifts under 25 voluspa candles

Voluspa Mini Candle Set, $24, Sephora

SHOP NOW

 

best holiday gifts under 25 bluetooth planter

Planter Bluetooth Speaker, $20, Urban Outfitters

SHOP NOW 

 

vs slippers best holiday gifts under 25-z

VS Pink faux fur slippers, six colors, were $24.95 now $14.97, Victoria's Secret

SHOP NOW 

 

grounds and hounds coffee gifts under 25

Off Trail Steep and Serve Organic Coffee, 10 pouches, $14.99, Grounds & Hounds

20% of all Grounds & Hounds profits help fund dog rescue initiatives

SHOP NOW 

 

best gifts under 25 bar tool set

Joytable Stainless Steel Cocktail Shaker Bar Set, was $25.85 now $19.99, Wayfair

SHOP NOW 

 

best gifts under 25 hm pjs

Pajama Jumpsuit, $17.99, H&M

SHOP NOW 

 

best holiday gifts under 25 grecian planters

Grecian Bust Pot, was from $24 now from $16, Anthropologie

SHOP NOW

 

best holiday gifts under 25 lululemon yoga block

Lift and Lengthen Yoga Block, more colors, $18, Lululemon

SHOP NOW 

 

 

best holiday gifts under 25 personalized mug

Dagny Monogram Mug, was $14 now $10, Anthropologie

SHOP NOW

 

stomp rocket best holiday gifts under 25

Stomp Rocket, $19.99, Amazon

SHOP NOW 

holiday gifts under 25 skims card

Skims E-gift Card, $25, Skims

SHOP NOW 

timberland scarf best gifts under 25

Timberland scarf, was $58 now $24.97, Nordstrom Rack

SHOP NOW

