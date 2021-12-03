Oprah's favorite things inspired by Gayle: 6 perfect holiday gifts for your bestie

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

It's hard to think of any pair who epitomizes the ultimate BFFs than Oprah Winfrey and her best friend of 45 years, Gayle King - and so when the billionaire media icon put together her annual Oprah's Favorite Things list for 2021, there were of course a host of thoughtful holiday gifts inspired by her bestie.

And we think, hey, if it’s good enough for Oprah and Gayle, it's good enough for us and our (maybe slightly less famous) BFFs. That’s why we’ve curated this special list of Oprah and Gayle-approved gifts for your best friend this holiday season - and everything is available on Amazon.

You'll find everything from Gayle's favorite kitchen appliance and her grandson's onesie, to gorgeous affordable jewelry she and Oprah both wear, with prices starting at just $15.

Feeling inspired? Well feel the love and check out these Gayle-inspired gifts from Oprah’s Favorite Things that your best friend will love, too.

Gayle-inspired gifts from Oprah's Favorite Things 2021

Peepers Showbiz and Stardust Readers, $27, Amazon

If your BFF wears reading glasses, their eyes will pop when they see these ones. “Both Gayle and I went gaga for these readers,” says Oprah. “The shapes are just fantastic, and they’re far from frumpy.”

Qudo Firenze Rings, $60 each, Amazon

For BFFS who love a bit of bling - Oprah wears the neutral stones, Gayle is a fan of the brights.

HonestBaby Organic Cotton Holiday Family Jammies Pajamas, from $15, Amazon

Oprah revealed she’s getting Gayle’s daughter, Kirby, and her family these fun PJs for Christmas.

Tovala Smart Oven, $299, Amazon

This smartphone-controlled oven is a technological wonder that will make cooking even easier. “Gayle swears this kept her fed through isolation,” says Oprah. “You can scan the barcode of a grocery item and the oven will adjust its settings to cook it.”

Hydrow's The Live Outdoor Reality Rower, $1,794.99, Amazon

If your bestie really loves a good workout, may we present Hydrow's The Live Outdoor Reality Rower. Gayle loves it so much that she’s gifted the easy-to-store rower, which has over 2,000 programmed workouts and live classes you can join, too, to some of her friends.

Miles and Milan's Big Smile Three-Piece Bodysuit Set, $38, Amazon

Gayle’s daughter Kirby, loves fashionable Miles and Milan for her baby son Luca - and Oprah included this stylish onesie set on her Favorite Things list.

