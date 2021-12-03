﻿
best holiday gifts under 100 dollars

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

17 best holiday gifts under $100: Nordstrom, Saks and MORE

Chic gifts that won't break the bank...

If you're on the hunt for fabulous gifts this season, you'll definitely want to check out this holiday gift guide, with chic presents from brands like La Mer and Le Creuset as well as personalized jewelry, cashmere, gourmet indulgences and more. And did we mention they're all under $100?

RELATED: 12 best holiday gifts under $50

Whether you're looking for stocking stuffers or a present that makes a statement, we've found some covetable gifts and treats to gift your partner, BFF and even your kids this season, and have put them together in our handy list of the best holiday gifts under $100. 

MORE: Oprah's favorite things inspired by BFF Gayle: 6 perfect gifts for your bestie

So, just keep scrolling and we're sure you'll find the perfect present...

Shop best gifts under $100

best holiday gift under 100 la mer set

La Mer Revitalizing Bestsellers Set, $95

SHOP GIFTS UNDER $100 AT NORDSTROM

 

best holiday gift under 100 martini glasses

Vietri Rainbow 4-Piece Assorted Martini Glass Set, $95

SHOP GIFTS UNDER $100 AT SAKS 

 

best holiday gifts under 100 ralph lauren hoodie

POLO Ralph Lauren hoodie, $55

SHOP GIFTS UNDER $100 AT BLOOMINGDALE'S 

RELATED: 40 best holiday gifts for men

 

best holiday gift under 100 personalized jewelry

Brook & York 'Madeline' Two Initial Pendant, $82

SHOP PERSONALIZED JEWELRY UNDER $100 AT BROOK & YORK 

 

best holiday gifts under 100 longchamp

Longchamp Le Pliage Original Tote,  was $110 now $88

SHOP GIFTS UNDER $100 AT LONGCHAMP 

RELATED: Royal style alert - Kate Middleton has a Longchamp Le Pliage tote

 

best holiday gifts under 100 le creuset

Le Creuset French Press, $74.99

SHOP GIFTS UNDER $100 AT BED, BATH AND BEYOND 

 

best plant garden holiday gift under 100

Joyful Garden Box with candle, journal, massager and plants, $88

SHOP  GIFTS UNDER $100 AT LULA'S GARDEN 

RELATED: Gwyneth Paltrow's best GOOP holiday gifts - with some under $25

see by chloe purse the outnet holiday gifts under 100

See By Chloe leather and suede pouch,  was $145 now $87

SHOP GIFTS UNDER $100 AT THE OUTNET 

 

best holiday gift under 100 tech drone

Pocket Video Drone, $89.99

SHOP GIFTS UNDER $100 AT THE SHARPER IMAGE 

 

best holiday gifts under 100 cashmere

Cashmere hat and sweater set, 11 colors, was $78 now $50

SHOP CASHMERE UNDER $100 AT GOBI 

 

best holiday gifts under 100 macys chocolate

Godiva Home For The Holidays Chocolate Gift Basket, was $99.95 now $69.97 with code: FRIEND

SHOP GIFTS UNDER $100 AT MACY'S 

 

best holiday gifts under 100 saks off fifth

Portolano 3-piece travel set, was $255 now $99.99

SHOP GIFTS UNDER $100 AT SAKS OFF 5TH 

 

best holiday gift under 100 toy makeup

LE TOY VAN Star Beauty Bag Wooden Toy, $42

SHOP GIFTS UNDER $100 AT AMARA 

RELATED: 80+ top toys 2021: The most popular gifts that will be on Santa's wish lists

 

best holiday gifts under 100 nordstrom rack

Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Camera Bundle,  $79.97

SHOP GIFTS UNDER $100 AT NORDSTROM RACK 

 

best holiday gifts under 100 wine

California Wine Tour Gift Basket,  $99.99

SHOP GIFTS UNDER $100 AT WINE.COM 

 

best holiday gift under 100 silk pillowcase

Slip silk pillowcase, $89

SHOP GIFTS UNDER $100 AT ANTHROPOLOGIE 

 

best holiday gift under 100 sephora

Gucci Flora Gorgeous Gardenia Eau de Parfum Rollerball & Mascara Set, $50

SHOP GIFTS UNDER $100 AT SEPHORA 

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

More on:

More about

More news

﻿
You're on HELLO!'s global site. Click to return to HELLO! India Go back