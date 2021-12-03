17 best holiday gifts under $100: Nordstrom, Saks and MORE

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

If you're on the hunt for fabulous gifts this season, you'll definitely want to check out this holiday gift guide, with chic presents from brands like La Mer and Le Creuset as well as personalized jewelry, cashmere, gourmet indulgences and more. And did we mention they're all under $100?

Whether you're looking for stocking stuffers or a present that makes a statement, we've found some covetable gifts and treats to gift your partner, BFF and even your kids this season, and have put them together in our handy list of the best holiday gifts under $100.

So, just keep scrolling and we're sure you'll find the perfect present...

Shop best gifts under $100

La Mer Revitalizing Bestsellers Set, $95

Vietri Rainbow 4-Piece Assorted Martini Glass Set, $95

POLO Ralph Lauren hoodie, $55

Brook & York 'Madeline' Two Initial Pendant, $82

Longchamp Le Pliage Original Tote, was $110 now $88

Le Creuset French Press, $74.99

Joyful Garden Box with candle, journal, massager and plants, $88

See By Chloe leather and suede pouch, was $145 now $87

Pocket Video Drone, $89.99

Cashmere hat and sweater set, 11 colors, was $78 now $50

Godiva Home For The Holidays Chocolate Gift Basket, was $99.95 now $69.97 with code: FRIEND

Portolano 3-piece travel set, was $255 now $99.99

LE TOY VAN Star Beauty Bag Wooden Toy, $42

Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Camera Bundle, $79.97

California Wine Tour Gift Basket, $99.99

Slip silk pillowcase, $89

Gucci Flora Gorgeous Gardenia Eau de Parfum Rollerball & Mascara Set, $50

