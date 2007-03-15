Angelina prepares to bring home her new Vietnamese son

A three-year-old orphan from Vietnam has joined Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's multi-cultural family. The Tomb Raider star was accompanied by her adopted son Maddox, who was born in neighbouring Cambodia, on Wednesday as they went to pick up the little boy who has been named Pax Thien Jolie, Pax meaning 'peace' in Latin and Thien being Vietnamese for 'heaven'.



Angelina and Maddox, five, were welcomed at the Tam Binh orphanage in Ho Chi Minh City by 20 children dressed in traditional Vietnamese tunics and offering flowers. The actress apparently greeted her fourth child, who has lived at the orphanage since he was abandoned as a baby, with a kiss and a hug.



They were given a round of applause from orphanage staff and children as they left together. Maddox's new brother is said to be a healthy and friendly little boy who, despite being a little shy, gets along well with other children and enjoys playing football.



After a ceremony at the city's Department of Justice the adoption was confirmed and Angelina is now due to meet with US consular representatives. The officials will review the adoption before issuing the child with a passport so he can fly to New Orleans where the Mr & Mrs Smith co-stars are based.



Angelina's partner Brad Pitt did not accompany the Tomb Raider star to Vietnam as he is busy filming The Curious Case Of Bejamin Button and looking after the couple's youngest daughter, Shiloh. Her sister Zahara, who was adopted from Ethiopa, is also with Angelina in Vietnam.