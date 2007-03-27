hellomagazineWeb
Naveen and Barbara were the picture of togetherness at the premiere of his latest movie. The couple have shared each other's lives for nine years
The film's director, Quentin Tarantino, teams up on the red carpet with two of Naveen's co-stars, Rosario Dawson and Vanessa Ferlito
Snuggling up to each other at a film premiere, Lost star Naveen Andrews and his leading lady Barbara Hershey prove that after nine years the chemistry between them is as strong as ever. The Santa Monica-based couple, who met in 1999 when they starred together in Drowning On Dry Land, were treading the red carpet recently to promote the British actor's latest flick Grindstone.
Also helping showcase the movie were director Quentin Tarantino, Latina bombshell Rosario Dawson and Vanessa Ferlito, who portrays CSI: NY's fearless investigator Aiden Burn.
One of Lost's most popular cast members - he was voted 2005's Sexiest Survivor by a US magazine - Naveen is fiercely committed to Barbara, who is 21 years his senior. And he has always insisted the age difference is completely irrelevant. "It's great to be with someone you have always admired - as beautiful and raunchy as she is."
