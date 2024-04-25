Dead Boy Detectives star Briana Cuoco has a famous sister

Briana Cuoco is celebrating the release of Dead Boy Detectives. Known for The Flight Attendant and Harley Quinn, the actress appears as Jenny the Butcher in the supernatural horror series.

Boasting an impressive list of credits, Briana has gone from strength to strength in her career lately, and as it turns out, she's not the only actor in the family! Kaley Cuoco, star of The Big Bang Theory, is Briana's older sister, and they share the sweetest bond. Here's what you need to know…

Dead Boy Detectives – trailer

Born and raised in Camarillo, California, the famous sisters are extremely close to their parents. Asked about her 2013 audition for The Voice, Briana told E! News: "My sister and my parents, we all have just forever and ever wanted to be rocks and supports for each other.

© Getty Briana and Kaley Cuoco

"Kaley is that for me and I am that for her, and it was incredible having her there at truly one of the best moments of my life. My parents are just the best people on the planet and they're so happy for me."

Judging by Briana's Instagram, it's clear that she and Kaley love hanging out in between projects. "She's absolutely one of my best friends in the world," the 35-year-old shared with Extra in 2022. "I just love her so much and like her success and joy and all that stuff only elevates mine and vice versa... her light shines on me and my light shines on her."

Adorably, the duo – who have a three-year age gap – have appeared on screen together in the past. Not only did Briana have a brief cameo as Gretchen in The Big Bang Theory, but she also starred as Cecilia in season two of The Flight Attendant.

While Kaley took on the title role and served as an executive producer on the series, she had no idea Briana was auditioning.

© Getty Briana joined Kaley in season two of The Flight Attendant

"First of all, having my sister around, because she's my favorite person, has been a dream to be able to work with her," Kaley told Collider. "This season, her character went to Iceland, so we got to be in Iceland together, which was a dream.

"Rewinding to Season 1, no, the character was not written for her. Cecilia was the part. We were casting and no one told me she was auditioning. I was watching self-tapes every night. All the producers were. I went to my Cecilia file, and I was watching everybody, and Bree popped up.

"I wrote the group, and I was like, 'My sister auditioned? Oh, my God.' I was like, 'Okay, I'm gonna take myself out of this because I'm biased, and I think she's the most amazing thing, ever' So, I took my opinion out and I was like, 'This is not a fair thing. You guys decide.' And the studio approved her, the network loved her, and she got the job really totally on her own and made it her own."

Away from the cameras, Briana has embraced the title of auntie, with Kaley welcoming her daughter Matilda on March 30, 2023. Kaley has shared photos of Briana holding her daughter on Instagram, and to say they're adorable would be an understatement.