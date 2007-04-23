'We're so compatible' says Meg of adopted daughter Daisy

As Meg Ryan prepares to return to the silver screen spotlight after a break of several years, she has been revealing just how good life is. A big part of her happiness these days comes from daughter Daisy, whom she adopted in China and brought home to LA in January 2006. "I am convinced, completely convinced that there was nothing random about (the adoption)," Meg tells a US women's magazine. "She is the daughter I should have."



The When Harry Met Sally star, who also has a teenage son, Jack Henry, with ex-husband Dennis Quaid, adds: "I never felt I was on a rescue mission or anything like that. I just really wanted a baby; I was on a mission to connect with somebody, and Daisy and I got to meet each other in this way at this time. We are so compatible." Forty-five-year-old Meg, who is set to appear in the upcoming In The Land Of Women alongside Adam Brody, describes herself as fulfilled both in her home-life and her career. "This is the best time in my whole life," she enthuses.



Another Tinseltown favourite feeling just as content is Tobey Maguire. "I love being a dad," says the 31-year-old actor, whose fiancée Jennfier Meyer gave birth to their daughter Ruby Sweetheart last November. "I love my daughter…, it's definitely amazing," added Tobey at a Spider-Man 3 press day. "It's like everybody says, all the clichés are true - it's indescribable and you just have to be there to understand it. You know, you don't really get it until you're there."



Tobey's approach to parenthood has earned him praise from his Spipder-Man 3co-star Bryce Dallas Howard, daughter of director Ron Howard. The flame-haired actress, who also recently became a mum, says Tobey was full of advice and support - as was Jennifer. "I had the same doctor as them, the same midwife as them, everything, because I knew that they did their research."