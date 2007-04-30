Family time as Marcia and Russell step out with loved-ones

30 APRIL 2007



Clearly still floating on air after welcoming twins Eden and Savannah two months ago, glamorous new mum Marcia Cross takes a stroll in Santa Monica, California. The happy family scene was captured at the weekend as the Desperate Housewife took her girls out for a breath of fresh air.



Marcia seemed to be making light work of motherhood with some help from her favourite guy, husband Tom Mahoney. The couple - who married just under a year ago after meeting in a flower shop - tenderly fussed over their daughters, whom they were carrying in similar papooses, shielded from the sun with blankets.



Two weeks ago Marcia talked of her joy at joining the mummy "club" at the relatively late age of 44 thanks to a course of IVF. "I'm in heaven right now," she said.



Meanwhile in Australia another Hollywood actor was making time for his loved-ones on Sunday. Russell Crowe took wife Danielle Spencer and their three-year-old son Charlie to watch the rugby team he owns - the South Sydney Rabbitohs - in action.



Despite keeping an eye on events on the pitch, the Gladiator actor still took time to make Danielle feel like his special girl, at one point planting an affectionate kiss on her lips. There was no sign of Charlie's little brother Tennyson, who at ten months may be thought too young for such a rowdy fixture.