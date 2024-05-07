Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Netflix's The Black Rabbit: All we know about Jude Law's new drama
Netflix's The Black Rabbit: All we know about Jude Law's new drama

Jude stars alongside Jason Bateman in the sibling drama

Nicky Morris
TV and film writer
2 minutes ago
Netflix's upcoming sibling drama The Black Rabbit is being described as "Succession meets The Bear" – and we're definitely marking our calendars for this one. 

Starring and executive produced by Jason Bateman and Jude Law, the series is set in New York's nightlife scene and follows business owner Jake Friedken, who allows his "chaotic" brother Vince back into his life. Keep reading for all we know about the drama. 

What is The Black Rabbit about?

Netflix has remained tight-lipped about the premise of the show, which marks Jason's return to TV following the conclusion of Ozark two years ago. 

Jason Bateman, Jude Law split image© Netflix
Jason Bateman and Jude Law star in the series

The logline reads: "When the owner of a New York City hotspot (Law) allows his chaotic brother (Bateman) back in his life, he opens the door to escalating dangers that threaten to bring down everything he's built."

Jason will direct the first two episodes of the series, which comes from Oscar-nominated screenwriter Zach Baylin and Kate Susman.  

Who stars in The Black Rabbit? 

Jason and Jude lead the cast as Vince and Jake Friedken. They star alongside Cleopatra Coleman (Dopesick) as esteemed interior designer Estelle, Amaka Okafor (Bodies) as ambitious chef Roxie, and Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù (Gangs of London) as Wes, a prominent musician and entrepreneur. 

Dagmara Dominczyk in Succession© Home Box Office
Succession's Dagmara Dominczyk also stars

Meanwhile, Succession's Dagmara Dominczyk portrays Jake's wife Val, while Chris Coy (Bass Reeves) plays low-level bookie Babbitt, and Troy Kotsur portrays local bookie Joe Mancuso, who has ties to organised crime as well as the brothers' past. 

Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù in Gangs of London© Christopher Raphael/AMC/Sky UK
Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù plays Wes in the upcoming show

Abbey Lee, Odessa Young, Robin De Jesus, Amir Malaklou, Don Harvey, and Forrest Weber also feature in the show. 

Rounding out the cast are Francis Benhamou, Gus Birney, John Ales, and Steve Witting. 

The Black Rabbit release date

Filming on the series began on 15 April 2024 and is set to wrap at the end of September. While Netflix has yet to announce an official release date, we'd expect to see the series debut sometime in 2025. 

Jude Law attends "The New Pope" photocall during the 76th Venice Film Festival at Sala Grande on September 01, 2019 in Venice, Italy© Getty Images
Jude is also an executive producer

Other Netflix shows to look forward to 

Black Rabbit isn't the only cracking series coming to Netflix. Fans can look forward to some amazing new shows, which are landing on our screens very soon. 

WATCH: The trailer for Bridgerton season 3

From Bridgerton season three, to the darkly comedic thriller Bodkin, see which shows we can't wait to watch.

