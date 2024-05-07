The Crown to return? Netflix reportedly making new season based on surprise royal

Would you be excited if The Crown returned for another series? According to reports, Netflix is considering bringing the royal drama back either as a mini-series or a one-off film following the huge success of Scoop, which chronicled Prince Andrew’s infamous Newsnight interview.

The newly imagined version of The Crown is allegedly set to take place ahead of the events of Queen Elizabeth I’s reign, and will instead begin from the reign of King Edward VII.

Edward was the eldest son of Queen Victoria and Prince Albert. He was heir apparent for almost 60 years before ascending the throne, a fact reminiscent of the current King Charles VI’s 70-year wait to become the head of the monarchy.

Edward was popular among the public, but he had a playboy reputation that caused problems in his relationship with his mother, Queen Victoria. He was believed to have had 55 affairs throughout his marriage, and once had to give evidence in court after as a witness in an illegal card game. The Edwardian era has yet to be covered as a major TV show or movie - and we’d definitely like to know more!

© Robert Viglasky / Netflix Elizabeth and Philip enjoy a private moment at the Ambassadors Ball in The Crown

King Edward VII was followed by King George V, who was then succeeded by King Edward VIII, the royal who abdicated within a year of his rule to marry Wallace Simpson. He was then succeeded by his brother, King George VI, who was the father of the late Queen Elizabeth II. As such, a TV show would certainly have plenty of material before reaching the modern day!

© Hulton Archive After serving for 60 years as Prince of Wales, he succeeded his mother Queen Victoria as King Edward VII in 1901

A TV insider told The Sun that Netflix was keen to return to looking at the history of the royals after interest waned closer to the modern day and that viewers also enjoyed the format of Scoop and how the movie focused on one major moment that a drawn-out series - both of which could lead to creating an exciting new formula for a TV show.

© PETER MOUNTAIN/NETFLIX Billie Piper in Scoop

HELLO!’s TV and Film Editor Emmy Griffiths said: “It makes total sense that Netflix would bring together some of their winning formulas to create something entertaining for audiences and a guaranteed hit for them. The streaming platform errs on the side of caution with greenlighting shows nowadays - but this latest report is great news for royal fans and it proves something we already know - people love the royal family!”

Peter Morgan, the creator of The Crown, has previously opened up about his decision to end the show “as close to 20 years away from the present day”. The screenwriter spoke about the importance of keeping the show reflective of royal history, adding that there needed to be “distance and so that it would feel historical rather than journalistic”.