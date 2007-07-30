Uma Thurman steps out with Elle Macpherson's former partner

Pulp Fiction beauty Uma Thurman has a new man in her life. The statuesque blonde was spotted in an intimate embrace with Elle Macpherson's former partner of ten years, Arpad Busson, in New York at the weekend. With their arms wrapped around each other, the couple - who met through friends - seemed oblivious to everyone around them.



Uma, 37, split with her hotelier love Andre Balazs in March. Meanwhile 43-year-old Swiss/French tycoon Arpad, who's worth an estimated £250 million, ended his relationship with Australian model Elle - with whom he has two sons, Flynn, nine, and Cy, four - in 2005.



"Uma is quite taken with Arpad, but it's early days," says a friend of the actress. Like her new beau the Pulp Fiction star has two children – Maya Ray, nine, and five-year-old son Levon Roan - with former husband Ethan Hawke.



Earlier this month Uma appeared to be on good terms with her new partner's former girlfriend, when she and the model, nicknamed 'The Body', were photographed together at a party thrown by Valentino to mark 45 years in the business.



Meanwhile, despite reports that she was dating British actor and Strictly Come Dancing contestant Ray Fearon, Elle insists the pair are just good friends.