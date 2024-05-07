Welcome to your Daily Lowdown from HELLO!. Today, we're talking about Drake responding to Kendrick Lamar's latest 'diss track' as their fallout continues on, and Katy Perry explaining why she had to miss out on the Met Gala.

Not only that, but Lana Del Rey has announced a huge one-off stadium show, a first for the singer, and the cast of Lord of the Rings pays tribute to their late co-star Bernard Hill.

Tune in to today's episode of The Daily Lowdown below to hear more...

The biggest A-list night in fashion took place on the first Monday in May, that's right it was the Met Gala. Stars from Kim Kardashian, Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez and Doja Cat all gathered at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City for the fashion gala, where the theme was Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion. Many turned heads at the glamorous event but there were many surprise absentees. Blake Lively, who has become synonymous with the event over the years thanks to her incredible dedication to the theme, was nowhere to be seen. Meanwhile, fans were concerned for Rihanna, another Met regular, as the singer reportedly fell ill before the event, meaning she did not show. Another absentee was Katy Perry, who usually makes quite the impression on the red carpet. To see all of the incredible looks, head over to hellomagazine.com

Speaking of Katy Perry, the American Idol judge and singer explained the reasons behind her absence from the Met Gala. The Roar hitmaker said on Instagram that she couldn’t make it because she had to work, before then sharing a video of her recording in the studio – seemingly working on new music. Katy has been teasing her fans a lot recently when it comes to her return to music, as she previously said her upcoming new single is said to be one of her 'biggest yet'. There's no word currently on when it might be released, but we can't wait to hear it.

© Getty Images Katy Perry explains why she wasn't at the Met Gala

Lana Del Rey has announced her first-ever US stadium show for next month. The Video Games singer will be heading to Massachusetts for a massive gig at the famous Fenway Park in Boston on 20th June. Lana's show is described as a one-off very special show, so fans who manage to get their hands on tickets will be very lucky indeed. Tickets for the stadium show, which will have a 37 thousand capacity, go on sale on Friday.

The beef between Drake and Kendrick Lamar rumbles on and now, in the latest twist, Drake has responded to Kendrick's sensational claims made in his recent diss track. Over the weekend, the LA rapper released Not Like Us, in which he accused Canadian rapper Drake of having inappropriate relationships with underage women and harbouring a secret love child. Drake, whose real name is Aubrey Graham, has strenuously denied this in his newly released track called The Heart Part 6, in which he says he feels disgusted by the claims made in the track, adding that he planted false information as bait for it to be used.

© Getty Drake attends the "Top Boy" UK Premiere at Hackney Picturehouse on September 04, 2019 in London, England

The supposed feud between the duo started last year after Drake released the track First Person Shooter, calling him J Cole and Kendrick, the big 3 of hip-hop, which Kendrick seemingly did not take well. Meanwhile, in terms of streaming, Kendrick appears to be in the lead with Not Like Us and Euphoria taking up the number 2 and number 3 spot.

And the cast of Lord of the Rings have been paying tribute to the late star Bernard Hill who has died aged 79. The actor was known for playing the role of King Theoden in Peter Jackson's epic fantasy trilogy, and his co-stars including Elijah Wood, Billy Boyd and Dominic Monaghan told fans at Comic-Con in Liverpool that they had lost a family member, saying goodbye to their 'funny, gruff, beautiful' friend.

© Getty Bernard Hill attends Manchester Comic Con in 2022

Bernard was also known for his role as Captain Edward Smith in Titanic. The actor passed away early on Sunday morning. He had not long before pulled out of the Merseyside Comic Con event. According to the BBC, his fiancé Alison and son Gabriel were with him when he passed.