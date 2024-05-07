Wednesday season two reveals incredible new cast members – including Scoop and Law & Order stars

Production has officially commenced on season two of Wednesday, with Jenna Ortega and co pictured on set in Ireland.

Confirming that filming is underway, Netflix has also shared some major updates on the cast, noting that Steve Buscemi (The Big Lebowski, Boardwalk Empire), Billie Piper (Scoop, I Hate Suzie), Evie Templeton (Return to Silent Hill, Lord of Misrule), Owen Painter (Tiny Beautiful Things, The Handmaid's Tale) and Noah Taylor (Law & Order: Organized Crime, Park Avenue) have all signed on as series regulars.

Meanwhile, (Addams Family, Back to the Future), Joanna Lumley (Fool Me Once, Absolutely Fabulous), Thandiwe Newton (Westworld, Crash), Frances O'Connor (The Missing, The Twelve), Haley Joel Osment (The Kominsky Method, Somebody I Used to Know), Heather Matarazzo (The Princess Diaries, Scream) and Joonas Suotamo will each feature as guest stars.

Joanna Lumley, Billie Piper and Steve Buscemi will all appear in season two

Addressing the news, Wednesday co-writers and showrunners Al Gough and Miles Millar said: "We are thrilled that the entire Addams family will be enrolling in Nevermore Academy this season along with a dream cast of icons and new faces."

In a new teaser video posted by Netflix, the title of season two's premiere – 'Here We Woe Again' – was also announced, with Tim Burton billed as the director. As for the season two newcomers, the name of Steve Buscemi's character was finally announced as Barry Dort.

In an exciting development, a new Addams family member – Grandmama – will be introduced this time around too, with Absolutely Fabulous legend, Joanna Lumley, playing the mother of Gomez Addams. As for Scoop's Billie Piper, her character is simply known as Capri.

© Netflix Season two will lean into the "horror aspect" of the show

While a release date for season two is yet to be announced, leading lady Jenna Ortega has teased some new storylines in recent months. Speaking with Elle Fanning for Variety's Actors on Actors series, Jenna – who also serves as an executive producer – said: "We've decided we want to lean into the horror aspect of the show a little bit more.

© Netflix Jenna Ortega revealed that each episode will feel more like a movie

"Because it is so lighthearted, and a show like this with vampires and werewolves and superpowers, you don't want to take yourself too seriously. We're ditching any romantic love interest for Wednesday, which is really great."

In January, Jenna also caught up with E! on the Emmy's red carpet, teasing: "I've received some scripts for the second season. There's really, really good one-liners, and I think everything's bigger, it's a lot more action-packed. Each episode will probably feel a little bit more like a movie, which is nice."