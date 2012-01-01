Eddie Murphy says 'I do' in New Year wedding on paradise isle

2 JANUARY 2008

Eddie Murphy and his film producer fiancée Tracey Edmonds enjoyed an especially romantic start to 2008. The Hollywood couple kicked off the year as husband and wife after tying the knot in an intimate South Pacific ceremony on New Year's Day.



The exotic nuptials took place at sunset on a secluded stretch of shoreline on a private island off the coast of Bora Bora in French Polynesia. The happy couple, who have been dating for just over a year and got engaged in July, exchanged their vows in front of 25 close friends and family.



It was a dream come true for the pair - both of whom have been married once previously - who spoke out last year about their desires for an intimate wedding.



"We both have the same idea of what we want. We want to make it fun and casual - small," said 40-year-old Tracey, who divorced her first husband, R&B superstar Kenneth 'Babyface' Edmonds, after 13 years of marriage in 2005. "Eddie's got some fantastic, beautiful fun kids and I've got two wonderful boys," she added, "so it'll be nice to get everybody together."



"It's just going to be very close friends and family, but very romantic - and we'll have a good time!" added the Beverly Hills Cop actor, who has five children from his first marriage to Nicole Mitchell - which ended in 2006. He also has a baby daughter with Spice Girl Mel B, and another daughter from a previous relationship.



At the romantic ceremony Eddie, 46, opted for a cream suit while the beautiful bride - who walked barefoot down the aisle to the strains of Makings Of You by Gladys Knight - wore a figure-hugging wedding dress designed specifically for the occasion.