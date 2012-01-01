Eddie Murphy confirms split with his new 'wife' of two weeks

Just a fortnight after their romantic sunset nuptials on a private island off Bora Bora in French Polynesia Eddie Murphy and Tracey Edmonds have confirmed their marriage is over before it even legally began. The couple were planning to renew their vows in an official ceremony in America after learning their island wedding carried no legal significance in the US, but have now decided not to go ahead.



"After much consideration and discussion, we have jointly decided that we will forego having a legal ceremony as it is not necessary to define our relationship further," said the Dreamgirls star in a statement released on Wednesday. "While the recent symbolic union in Bora Bora was representative of the deep love, friendship and respect we have for one another on a spiritual level, we have decided to remain friends."



Some reports suggest the 46-year-old actor was unhappy because Tracey, who is president of Edmonds Entertainment Group, wanted to keep her existing surname from former husband and father of her two sons, R&B star Kenneth 'Babyface' Edmonds.



She and the screen funnyman became engaged last July shortly after Eddie's former flame Melanie Brown - with whom he has a daughter, Angel Iris - married music producer Stephen Belafonte in Las Vegas.