Birthday boy Conor has clearly taken a leaf out of Tom's style book, stepping out for a celebratory dinner with dad in a smart navy suit
The glamorous Hollywood couple took along one-year-old Suri when they dined with comedian Jerry Seinfeld and his wife Jessica in New York on Tuesday
18 JANUARY 2008
While family man Tom Cruise is often seen out and about with the newest arrival to his brood, young daughter Suri, the star showed this week that his older children are equally important to him.
The Hollywood icon – who adopted two children, Conor and Isabella, with former wife Nicole Kidman – jetted from New York to LA this week to mark his son's birthday.
Dining out at a restaurant in Beverly Hills, where the Risky Business actor lives with his family, father and son were able to enjoy some quality time together. Conor, who was celebrating his 13th birthday, is clearly following in his dad's well-groomed footsteps, looking smart for the occasion in a navy blue suit and tie.
Earlier in the week the Top Gun star, accompanied by one-year-old daughter Suri and wife Katie Holmes - chic in a fitted military style jacket and sunglasses – joined comedian Jerry Seinfeld and wife Jessica for dinner.