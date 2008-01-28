Oscar nominees help Coen brothers celebrate win in LA

While they're no doubt hoping to win prizes of their own at next month's Oscars ceremony, Academy Award-nominated Juno sensation Ellen Page and British actress Tilda Swinton were among the stars on hand in Los Angeles this week to watch directors Joel and Ethan Coen take top honours at the Directors Guild of America Awards.



Presented by last year's winner, The Departed director Martin Scorsese, the award for outstanding directorial achievement was given to the siblings for their critically acclaimed work No Country For Old Men.



Starring Tommy Lee Jones, Josh Brolin and Spanish actor Javier Bardem - who has just picked up a Screen Actors Guild award for his supporting role - the film has already won two Golden Globes and received eight Academy Award nods.



Also at the bash - which has traditionally been an indicator of those likely to triumph come Oscar night - were actresses Helen Hunt and Anna Paquin, who both already have one of the coveted statuettes at home on their mantelpieces.