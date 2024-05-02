Today show dissolves into chaos as Al Roker declares 'this is the last edition of 3rd Hour of Today' — watch

Say it ain't so! Al Roker made a bold on-air statement on Thursday's 3rd Hour on Today when told viewers he hoped they'd enjoyed the last edition of the show - but why?

Al, Dylan Dreyer, Sheinelle Jones and Craig Melvin were half way through the popular hour of the NBC morning show when he made the announcement.

However, fans don't need to worry since the much-loved weatherman was only commenting in jest, and joking that their chaotic on-air antics could lead them to take the show off the air.

VIDEO: Al Roker reacts as the Today Show gets thrown into chaos

In the moment in the video above, the hosts descended into giggles, joking and shouting during a fashion segment.

It all started when Sheinelle tried on a pair of wedged sneakers and began parading around the set. Al was shouting at her to stand where the camera could see her.

Then Craig joked that he was going to start removing his clothes to try on a shirt and Al put his hands in the air and said: "I hope you've enjoyed the last edition of the 3rd Hour of Today" before adding: "Kidding".

Al could only stand and shake his head as his fellow co-stars continued laughing and the fashion correspondent could barely get a word in.

Later on, there was more drama when Craig accidentally pulled the arm off a mannequin sparking a joke about him being "a dummy" by Al.

The gang are used to having fun on the air though and it's their light-hearted approach to the 3rd Hour which has viewers tuning in for more.

Recently, it was Bring Your Kids to Work Day, and Al used it as a chance to playfully poke fun at his co-hosts.

Dylan had brought her son Calvin along for the ride, while Craig's son Delano joined in too. Both kids say in their parents' chairs as they read the autocue.

Al teased Craig over how Delano read his lines with speed and confidence. "Can daddy get his seat back now?" Craig asked his son as he relaxed at his desk, before Al quipped: "By the way, he reads his lines faster than you!"

"It's funny because it's true!" Craig replied laughing: "Well, he grew up in Connecticut, I grew up in South Carolina."

