NCIS's Brian Dietzen supports Vanessa Lachey after NCIS: Hawai'i cancellation

NCIS star Brian Dietzen was quick to show his support for Vanessa Lachey after the NCIS: Hawai'i star shared a heartfelt post about the spin-off's cancellation.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Vanessa shared her reaction to the disappointing news and reflected on her time as the show's lead, Jane Tennant. Vanessa Lachey

"Forever your Sweet Jane… This was the same spot where I filmed episode 1," Vanessa penned alongside a video showing the star sitting on a rock in front of the crashing waves. "I sat here at 2am on June 2021 and stared into the ocean. I asked her to protect me, my family, my crew and our show. I told her we would do all we can to protect the grace and integrity of Hawai'i while also sharing her Beauty with the world.

"As I sat here today, knowing our show is over, I turned to her again… what do we do now….(please protect us all). She answered with ease. Just as the air hits the water & the water hits the land, the waves connect to the shore, some with a huge impact, then… it goes back out. You see… we aren't meant to be here forever, we are on borrowed time. We appreciate what was given to us for our use, we nurture it and then we leave it better for the next dreamer," continued the star, who appeared to be wiping tears from her eyes in the clip as she sat with her back against the camera.

"I'm wishing for my crew and my cast that we all remember the Beauty of what we had… we will spread this Aloha in every direction we go. I wish we had more time, I'm sorry we don’t. I wish we had a proper goodbye, I'm sorry we didn't. I know we ALL are connected deeper than any TV show. I will go to the ends of the earth for my cast & crew! If you come across ANY of them… hire them! You won't be disappointed. Salt of the earth people!"

© Getty Images Vanessa Lachey made history as the only female lead in the NCIS franchise

She concluded her moving post by writing: "In Hawai'i we don't say 'Good-Bye', we say 'A Hui Hou' it means 'until we meet again'. To you all & especially the beloved fans… A Hui Hou."

The comments section was soon inundated with messages of support, including from Brian, who plays Dr Jimmy Palmer in the flagship drama. "[Beautifully] said. Sending you all so much [heart emoji]," wrote the actor.

© Robert Voets/CBS via Getty Images Brian Dietzen, who plays Jimmy Palmer in NCIS, commented on Vanessa's post

Daniela Ruah, who played Kensi Blye in the now-cancelled NCIS: Los Angeles and directed an NCIS: Hawai'i episode for season two, penned: "I feel this so deeply. I'm so grateful to have experienced what you wrote, in person. Love you all so much."

Vanessa's co-star Alex Tarrant, who plays Kai Holman, also shared his disappointment. "Don't have the words," he wrote.

While CBS has yet to announce a reason for the show's cancellation, it's likely due to budget limits and the strong line-up of shows scheduled for the upcoming season.

© CBS NCIS: Hawai'i will not return with a fourth season

NCIS will return with a 22nd series, alongside Australia-set spin-off NCIS: Sydney, which will be back with a second outing. The upcoming prequel series, NCIS: Origins, is also set to premiere next season.

WATCH: The trailer for NCIS: Sydney season one

The sad news comes just over a year after CBS announced the end of NCIS: Los Angeles, which concluded with its 14th season in May last year. It's not the only NCIS spin-off that's been axed, with NCIS: Orleans taken off the air after seven seasons in 2015.

It's safe to say NCIS: Hawai'i fans haven't taken the news well. The show's dedicated viewers have expressed their sadness on social media over the past few days, and have even started a petition to save the series.

© CBS Tori Anderson thanked fans for their support

Sharing her appreciation for the fans' support, Tori Anderson, who plays Kate Whistler, penned on X: "Thank you to all the #NCISHawaii fans right now. You are pouring your hearts out. Thank you for standing up and showing your unwaivering support. It doesn’t go unnoticed.

"This Ohana is beautiful. Sending love."