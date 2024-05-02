Bridgerton baby names inspiration - beautiful names and their meanings explained

Bridgerton has introduced us to some seriously adorable names, and the Office for National Statistics has seen a big boost in popularity for some key names from the show. From the most popular names from the beloved Netflix show to some of our personal favourites and their meanings, here are some gorgeous Bridgerton name inspirations….

According to Kiddies Kingdom, these names have risen in popularity in the last few years since the show was released.

© Photo: Netflix Daphne Daphne Bridgerton is the eldest Bridgerton daughter and the focus of season one. Named the diamond of the season, she struggles to find a suitor thanks to her protective big brother, and enlists the help of his best friend Simon to help fake date her and get other suitors interested. Of course she ends up with Simon and all ends well. 2021 saw a 51% increase in the popularity of the name which comes from Greek mythology meaning ‘laurel tree’. In the ancient stories, Daphne is the daughter of a river god called Paneus who was saved from Apollo’s romantic obsession by being turned into a tree.



© Netflix Eloise Daphne’s plucky younger sister takes the second slot, rising in popularity by 27%. In the show, Eloise has little interest in the marriage market, and instead is a keen reader interested in politics - and of course - uncovering the identity of Lady Whistledown. The name has a German origin meaning ‘famous warrior’.

© Netflix Colin Set to be the main love interest of season three, Colin Bridgerton is the second youngest son of the Bridgerton clan. The name was gone up in popularity by 26%. The origin of Colin comes from Gaelic and Old French, as well as from the Old Irish and Scottish Gaelic names Cuilen and Cailen, which mean “cub” or “whelp”. In Old French, it means “victory of the people”.

© LAURENCE CENDROWICZ Penelope Rising in popularity by 17% since the release of Bridgerton, Penelope Featherington goes from wallflower to centre stage in season 3. Penelope is of Greek origin and translates from ‘weaver’ and ‘duck’. Penelope is a character in Homer’s Odyssey, as the queen of Ithaca and Odysseus’ wife.

© Netflix Anthony Up in popularity by 16%, Anthony is the dashing rake turned romantic hero in season two of the hit show. And his name? Anthony has Latin origins, and is derived from the Roman family name Antonius meaning ‘priceless one’. Anthony was definitely priceless!

Benedict The name Benedict, AKA the second eldest Bridgerton son who loves painting and drinking ‘special’ tea, has grown increasingly more popular in recent times. The name is derived from Latin, dating back to the sixth century when St Benedict founded the Benedictine order of monks.

© LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX Marina Up in popularity by 25%, Marina might have had a smaller role in the show, but it left a lasting impression on fans. In the show, Marina plays the cousin of the Featherington family who discovers that she is pregnant and tries to trick Colin into marrying her to avoid a scandal. She is happily married by season two. Marina has Latin origins, meaning ‘from the see’. The name appears in Shakespeare’s play Pericles, Prince of Tyre.

© NICK BRIGGS/NETFLIX Violet Up by 10%, the mother of the Bridgerton brood has the lovely name of Violet which of course is linked to flowers and the colour purple - and so is the perfect choice for anyone who loves a flowery name.