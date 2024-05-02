Rosie O'Donnell joins the cast of And Just Like That – and fans think she's Miranda's next love interest

And Just Like That…Rosie O'Donnell has joined the Sex and the City spin-off! Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the actress and comedian confirmed the news, introducing fans to her character, Mary.

© Instagram Rosie O'Donnell gave fans a glimpse of her script for season three

Posting photos of her script for the season three premiere, plus her new hairstyle for the series, Rosie teased: "Here comes Mary #andjustlikethat @hbo."

Sending Instagram into meltdown, fans have already begun speculating about Mary's storyline, with many suggesting that she could be a potential love interest for Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon).

© Instagram The actress will play Mary

Newly single following her breakup with Che (Sara Ramírez), it's possible that the high-flying lawyer could meet her match in the mysterious Mary. Looks like we'll have to wait and see!

"Goodbye Che and hello Mary!!!" commented one fan. "Please tell me she dates Miranda," pleaded another. Meanwhile, a third wrote: "Omg you the new Che!!!!"

© Sky Following Miranda's breakup from Che, fans are wondering if Mary will be a potential love interest for the character

Details surrounding season three are largely under wraps, however, what we do know is that the cast and crew are officially back in New York. Sharing a photo from the first table read of season three, Ms Bradshaw herself aka Sarah Jessica Parker, captioned it: "Here. We. Go."

The core trio – SJP, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis – have all confirmed their returns for season three, but it seems unlikely that Kim Cattrall will feature, despite having a cameo in the series two finale. Meanwhile, Sara Ramírez has confirmed that they are not returning.

© Getty Max has confirmed that Karen Pittman will not appear in season three

Karen Pittman, who played Dr. Nya Wallace, has also announced her departure from the show.

"It has been a joy to have Karen Pittman play the smart and stunning Professor Nya Wallace on the first two seasons of 'And Just Like That,'" a spokesperson told Variety. "As we have thoroughly enjoyed working with this dynamic actress, so too have others. Due to her commitments to two other streamer series, it has become apparent that filming three shows at once isn't possible.

© Warner Bros And Just Like That will return in 2025

"Due to the production realities, we are disappointed to announce that scheduling conflicts will not allow us to continue with this character as part of Season 3 of 'And Just Like That' Karen and Nya will be missed, and her Max family and fans will all be cheering her on in her other endeavors."

So, when can expect to watch season three of And Just Like That? According to Max, the spin-off is slated for a 2025 release date, with further details to be announced. Watch this space – we'll keep you posted when we know more.