Award-winning Daniel's onscreen magic translates to stage

26 FEBRUARY 2008

Having scooped awards for his portrayal of a boy wizard in the Harry Potter films, Daniel Radcliffe has worked his magic on the stage, too. On Sunday the young star picked up two gongs for his West End performance in the sexually charged drama Equus.



"I'm truly delighted and thank everyone so much for voting for me," said the 18-year-old, who was named the West End's newcomer of the year. The play, which now features Lily Allen's little brother Alfie in the lead role, also won the 'theatre event of the year' title, after publicity shots of a semi-clad Daniel posing with a white stallion and a female co-star caused a stir.



"Equus is a tremendous and thought-provoking play and I'm so proud and honoured to have been a part of this incredible production," he added.



Also scoring recognition at the Theatregoer's Choice Awards was hit musical Hairspray, which received seven gongs, including best musical. Michael Ball, who plays larger-than-life mother Edna Turnblad in the production, took home the award for best actor in a musical.



Best musical revival went to Joseph And His Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat, which stars TV talent contest winner Lee Mead, while Sir Ian McKellen won best actor in a play for Shakespeare production King Lear.