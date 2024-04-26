NCIS: Hawai'i stars speak out amid show's uncertain future as fans campaign for renewal

The cast of NCIS: Hawai'i have shared their hopes for a fourth season amid uncertainty about the show's future.

While its flagship drama NCIS and its Australia spin-off NCIS: Sydney have both been renewed for another season, CBS has yet to reveal whether fans can expect more of the Hawai'i spin-off, which is the only female-led drama in the franchise.

WATCH: Have you caught up with NCIS: Sydney yet?

Some of the show's stars, including Jason Antoon, Noah Mills and Tori Anderson, have taken to social media over the last few weeks to share their hopes for another season and have been live tweeting alongside new episodes, encouraging fans to tune into the broadcast.

Following the broadcast of a recent episode, Tori, who plays Kate Whistler, penned: "Thank you all for tuning in! We truly have the best, best, best fans and I hope we get to bring you so much more!!!"

© CBS Tori Anderson plays Kate Whistler in the drama

Meanwhile, Jason, who portrays Ernie Malik, wrote: "Love playing Ernie! Hopefully we get to do more. Watch the 1001 episode Monday night of #NCISHawaii, the first in the NCIS franchise with a female lead," referring to Vanessa Lachey leading the cast as Jane Tennant.

When asked if fans can expect a new series, Noah, aka Jesse Boone, responded: "We're really hoping!!"

© Karen Neal/CBS The stars are hopeful for a fourth season

Fans of the show have rallied behind the stars, launching a campaign for its renewal. Viewers from all around the world have been posting selfies on social media, showing them holding up signs with the hashtag: "Renew NCIS:Hawai'i".

While there's no doubting the show's popularity, CBS has already confirmed three NCIS shows for next season: its flagship drama, Sydney spin-off, and upcoming prequel, NCIS: Origins, which will explore Leroy Gibbs as a young agent. The franchise is also set to expand further with the release of a ten-episode Tony/Ziva spin-off starring Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo.

Should NCIS: Hawai'i get the green light for series four, the show could face budget cuts, resulting in a shortened 13-episode season, according to Deadline.

© CBS The show could face budget cuts if renewed

On Thursday, CBS picked up a fifth season of its crime drama The Equalizer, starring and executive produced by Queen Latifah. Following the renewals of Elsbeth and So Help Me Todd, and the cancellation of CSI: Vegas last week, this leaves NCIS: Hawai'i as the only CBS show awaiting news of its future.

Speaking to HELLO! earlier this year, Jason was hopeful for another series and revealed there had been talks about him directing a future episode. "I'm going to hopefully direct an episode of next season," said the actor. "There's talks of that. I shadowed a few directors last season to be able to see the behind-the-scenes stuff. You've got to put in the work and show the production team that you're serious about it."