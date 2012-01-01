TV couple Kym and Jack call time on their six-year marriage

21 MARCH 2008

Soap star couple Kym and Jack Ryder have announced their separation after six years of marriage. The Coronation Street actress and former EastEnder Jack say the break up is "amicable" - they've vowed to remain friends - and that no-one else was involved.



"With great sadness Kym and Jack Ryder have decided to separate," say the couple in a joint statement. "They remain friends, with Jack continuing to see Kym's children David and Emily."



Former pop star Kym - nee Marsh - met Jack in a BBC canteen when she was appearing on Top Of The Pops with her band Hear'say while he was playing Jamie Mitchell in EastEnders.



They were married in a lavish ceremony in 2002, although parted briefly the following year under pressure from Kym's busy work schedule. They were later reunited.



Last year Kym gave an indication all was perhaps not well in the Ryder household when she admitted she and Jack were "not the perfect couple", although she added they were "just happy being us".