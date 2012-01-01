Role in Johnny Depp flick to boost Matt's international profile



The 34-year-old will work alongside two of the most respected men in the industry, director Tim Burton and Hollywood heart-throb Johnny Depp in the forthcoming 2010 fantasy film, Alice In Wonderland.



Matt, who will play Tweedledum and Tweedledee to Johnny's Mad Hatter, is somewhat overwhelmed by his latest venture, which he begins lensing in LA next month. "I pinch myself when I think I'm going to be playing a part in a Disney movie directed by Tim Burton starring Johnny Depp. I can't quite believe it's going to be happening," he says.



The Paddington-born star is also teaming up with TV partner David on a big screen venture. Citing comic actors Eddie Murphy and Mike Myers - both famous for playing multiple roles in films - Matt says the format of Little Britain, where the pair take on many characters, lends itself to a similar treatment.



"We thought it would be interesting to make a movie where we play lots of characters and have scenes where we interact," he explained.