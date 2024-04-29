Made in Chelsea's Freddy Knatchbull's life and family: from famous dad to royal relative

Made in Chelsea has introduced some fresh faces over the last couple of seasons, one of whom is charming 20-year-old Freddy Knatchbull.

The Newcastle University student has already established his place as a favourite among fans, who are currently gripped by his 'will-they-won't-they' relationship with bestie Jazz Saunders. But how much do you know about Freddy's life away from the cameras? Keep reading for all we know, from his famous dad to his relation to the royal family…

Freddy Knatchbull's upbringing and family life

Freddy isn't the only high-flyer in his family. The model's dad is Philip Knatchbull, the CEO of Curzon Cinemas, which is the UK's leading independent film distributor and cinema operator. Philip and his wife Wendy are also parents to 19-year-old Rocky, a student at the University of Edinburgh.

© Channel 4 Freddy Knatchbull joined Made in Chelsea in 2023

Freddy also has two half-sisters: Daisy Knatchbull, the founder of women's tailoring brand The Deck, and Phoebe, who works in PR for Freuds.

© Hannah Young/Shutterstock Freddy with his family at the launch of The Deck in Savile Row

A close-knit group, Freddie still lives at home in Chelsea and holidays in the Bahamas every year with his extended family, according to Tatler.

Freddy's links to royalty

While some of his cast members may consider themselves reality TV royalty, Freddy really is a royal. The model is the great-grandson of the 1st Earl Mountbatten of Burma, who was a great-grandson of Queen Victoria and uncle to the late Duke of Edinburgh.

Freddy's great-grandfather, who was known affectionately known as 'Uncle Dickie' by King Charles, was assassinated in August 1979 by the IRA, who secretly planted a bomb onboard his finishing boat at his holiday home in Ireland. His death was depicted in season four of Netflix's The Crown, with Game of Thrones star Charles Dance portraying the royal.

© Getty Images King Charles shared a close bond with Louis, 1st Earl Mountbatten of Burma

Speaking about his great-grandad, Freddy told Tatler: "From what I was told growing up, he had the most amazing life – that filters down through to my parents, aunts and uncles and us.

"We all feel very connected to his legacy. And, of course, he was very inspirational. He was a great man," he added.

Freddy's uncle Norton (the current Earl Mountbatten) is married to Penelope Knatchbull, a close confidante of Prince Philip's. Their family home is Broadlands, a country estate in Hampshire where Freddy occasionally visits.

© Getty Penelope Knatchbull was a close friend of Prince Philip

Freddy's job and love life

Alongside his reality TV career, Freddy is a university student and model. He's represented by Select Models, who scouted the star on Oxford Street.

As for his love life, Made in Chelsea fans will know that Freddy is currently single.

© Channel 4 Freddy with his co-star Jack Taylor on Made in Chelsea

Made in Chelsea is available on Channel 4. Series 27 continues on Monday 29 April at 9.10pm.