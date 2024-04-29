NCIS star Michael Weatherly shares exciting new update on upcoming Tony/Ziva spin-off – details

Michael Weatherly has delighted NCIS fans with a new update on the upcoming Tony/Ziva spin-off, which will see the actor reunite with his co-star Cote de Pablo after a decade.

The ten-part Paramount + series will follow Tony DiNozzo and Ziva David as they go on the run across Europe, having spent the last few years raising their tween daughter Tali in Paris.

Taking to X on Sunday, Michael revealed that the show will soon be revealing its official title. "Getting ready to announce the Title of our new show… NCIS: Something," penned the 55-year-old. "I'd love to hear what you think it might be."

Since the show was announced, it's been given the nickname 'NCIS: Europe', with showrunner John McNamara previously declining to share the official title. "If I told you what it is, I'd be violating the Espionage Act," he told TV Line.

Fans rushed to the comments section of Michael's post, with one person suggesting the name, "NCIS TONY & ZIVA," while another proposed: "NCIS: ON THE RUN".

© Sonja Flemming/CBS Cote de Pablo and Michael Weatherly are starring in a new NCIS spin-off series

So, what can fans expect from the new series?

After Ziva's supposed death, Tony left NCIS to be with their daughter. But years later, Ziva was found alive and completed one final mission with NCIS, which gave her the freedom to return to her family.

© Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images The new series sees the couple on the run across Europe

Since then, the couple have been raising their daughter Tali in Paris. But when Tony's security company is attacked, they must go on the run across Europe and try to figure out who is after them. Maybe they'll even learn to trust each other again and finally achieve their unconventional happily ever after.

In terms of the cast, only Michael and Cote have been confirmed so far, with casting for Tali yet to be revealed.

Production is set to begin later this year in Budapest, with filming commencing in Hungary. While a release date has not been confirmed, we expect the show to arrive in late 2024 or early 2025.

© Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images A release date has yet to be announced

Teasing the plot, Michael and Cote said in a joint statement: "The world of Tony and Ziva (and daughter Tali) promises to be an action-packed roller coaster fueled by love, danger, tears and laughter."

'NCIS: Europe' isn't the only new spin-off series NCIS fans can look forward to. NCIS: Origins, a prequel series about Young Gibbs, has been scheduled in CBS's 2024-2025 line-up.

© MJ Photos/Shutterstock Austin Stowell will play young Gibbs in NCIS: Origins

The drama, which stars Austin Stowell in the lead role, is set in 1991 and will follow young Leroy Jethro Gibbs as he embarks on a career at the NCIS Camp Pendleton office. Mark Harmon, who starred as Gibbs in the flagship drama from seasons one to 19, will act as narrator.

The series is set for a fall release.