Stepping out in a stylish zip-embellished asymmetric jacket with leather detail, the Thelma & Louise star made a sartorial impression as she at the unveiling of Rachel getting Married with partner Tim Robbins

Photo: Getty Images

Click on photos to enlarge

The Devil Wears Prada actress Anne who was joined at the film presentation by Sigourney Weaver plays the lead role in the new drama

Photo: Getty Images