Stepping out in a stylish zip-embellished asymmetric jacket with leather detail, the Thelma & Louise star made a sartorial impression as she at the unveiling of Rachel getting Married with partner Tim Robbins
Photo: © Getty Images
Click on photos to enlarge
The Devil Wears Prada actress Anne – who was joined at the film presentation by Sigourney Weaver – plays the lead role in the new drama
Photo: © Getty Images
26 SEPTEMBER 2008
The likes of Agyness Deyn and Peaches Geldof aren't the only ones who can carry off funky looks on the red carpet. Susan Sarandon showed she knows a thing or two about cutting edge cool this week when she attended a movie premiere in her New York hometown with partner Tim Robbins.
The 61-year-old actress made a statement in an asymmetric zip black jacket with leather lapels and knuckle-skimming sleeves with matching zips up the inside sleeves. The unusual look was finished off with a knee-length length skirt and leggings, Amy Winehouse-style ballet pumps and a beanie hat – all in black.
Susan chose the outfit to attend a screening of Anne Hathaway's new big screen drama Rachel Getting Married. The doe-eyed-beauty stars as an estranged daughter who causes havoc when she returns to her family for the wedding of her sister. Joining Anne at the premiere were Tinseltown collegues Sigourney Weaver and X-Men 2 actor Alan Cumming.