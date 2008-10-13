Reality TV couple Tori and Dean had a day of family fun stocking up for October 31 at Mr Bone's Pumpkin Patch in Los Angeles

Marcia Cross weighs up the pumpkin options as she enjoys a day out at the fair with her twin girls

Spiderman Tobey Maguire and his daughter Ruby also found themselves spoilt for choice

