Reality TV couple Tori and Dean had a day of family fun stocking up for October 31 at Mr Bone's Pumpkin Patch in Los Angeles
Marcia Cross weighs up the pumpkin options as she enjoys a day out at the fair with her twin girls
Spiderman Tobey Maguire and his daughter Ruby also found themselves spoilt for choice
13 OCTOBER 2008
With two weeks still to go before Halloween, scary disguises have already been dug out and pumpkins picked out in Tinseltown where stars are preparing for the October 31 festivities.
Little kids – and some big ones too – were full of excitement at Mr Bone's Pumpkin Patch in Los Angeles on Sunday. A favourite haunt at this time of year the locale was visited by celebrity mums Marcia Cross and Tori Spelling, both of whom were seen picking out essential Halloween items with their families.
Former Beverly Hills, 90210 actress Tori and her Canadian husband Dean McDermott had taken along all three of their kids – Liam, 19 months, four-month-old Stella and Jack, Dean's son by a previous marriage - to share in the fun.
At ten, Tori's stepson is the one most able to understand the holiday rituals, and with his face painted a ghoulish white the youngster clearly had his mind on a little trick-or-treating.
Obviously believing you're never too young to get into the spirit of the festival Spiderman star Tobey Maguire arrived with his daughter Ruby Sweetheart, who turns two next month.