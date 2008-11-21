In the film Reese plays one half of a couple who, thwarted in escaping family commitments over the holiday season, are forced to visit all four of their divorced parents on Christmas day
Photo: © Rex
New mum Minnie had clearly chosen her outfit with the film's festive theme in mind
Photo: © Rex
21 NOVEMBER 2008
Festive white trees and fake snow sprinkled on the red carpet marked the early arrival of Christmas in balmy Los Angeles on Thursday night, as stars including Reese Witherspoon embraced the holiday spirit for the Oscar-winner's latest film premiere.
Looking particularly seasonal at the special screening of Four Christmases was new mum Minnie Driver who reflected the festive mood with a pretty white lacy mini teamed with a slick of red lippie.
And while the film's male lead Vince Vaughn was absent other cast members - including Robert Duvall, who plays Vince's father - were at the romcom's preview.
Four Christmases, which is released in the US and UK on November 26, tells the story of San Francisco couple Brad and Kate – played by Vince and Reese – who find their usual holiday routine of escaping their families on an exotic break disrupted and are then forced to visit all four of their divorced parents on Christmas day.