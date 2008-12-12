Russell's Hollywood co-stars sing his praises at movie's premiere



He's been busy in the US for the past few weeks concentrating on acting projects, and this week Russell Brand was back on home soil to launch his fantasy comedy Bedtime Stories. The actor, who took along friends' two children to the unveiling, received a warm reception from crowds and words of praise from his screen co-stars.



"He's a fine gentleman," said US funnyman Adam Sandler of Russell, who has faced criticism in the British press after he and Jonathan Ross left messages on Andrew Sachs' answer phone. "America is big on Russell Brand," he added.



Keri Russell, who joined co-stars Russell, Adam and You Don't Mess With The Zohan actor Rob Schneider at the London bash, also only had good things to say about the UK comic. "(He) is a charming creature and I would like to work with him again," revealed the Golden Globe winner.



Meanwhile, fresh from her stint on the The X Factor, former contestant Diana Vickers made her red carpet debut in a vibrant red Lipsy dress. Also enjoying a night out with her six-year-old daughter Honey was former TV presenter Gail Porter.