Emily in Paris: Meet season 4 newcomer Eugenio Franceschini

After three drama-filled seasons in the City of Lights, Emily in Paris is taking a detour! Embarking on a Roman Holiday, the cast and crew have touched down in Rome, where Lily Collins and her new co-star, Eugenio Franceschini, were spotted filming scenes in photos obtained by Mail Online.

Pictured throwing coins into the Trevi Fountain, it looks like newcomer Eugenio could be a potential love interest for our girl, Emily Cooper. Following the season three finale, which saw brooding Brit Alfie (Lucien Laviscount) call time on their relationship, the marketing exec appears to be single…well, unless Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) finally steps up.

So, what do we know about newcomer Eugenio? Details about his character may be scarce, but we've got the lowdown on the actor, plus where you might have seen him before…

Eugenio Franceschini's life and career

According to IMDb, Eugenio is 32 years old and hails from Verona. An established actor, his expansive list of credits goes back to 2012. Among them, Eugenio has appeared in several Italian films and TV shows, including Grand Hotel (2015), Reckless (2018) and Màkari (2024).

For his performance in the 2014 rom-com Sapore di te, Eugenio was honoured with the Guglielmo Biraghi Award by the Italian National Syndicate of Film Journalists. Adding to his ever-impressive portfolio, fans may also have spotted him as Ormando Albizzi in series one of the hit historical drama, Medici (2016).

Little is known about Eugenio's love life, although Mail Online reports that he shares a son with his current partner.

Who will he play in Emily in Paris season four?

The cast and crew of Emily in Paris are keeping stum about Eugenio's character, and are yet to reveal his name or relation to the story.

However, in 2023 Lily Collins opened up about the next instalment, giving fans a few clues. Speaking to Tudum, she said: "So much happened that we just need answers to. Is Alfie still heartbroken? Will Gabriel get his Michelin star? Will Mindy and the band go to Eurovision? And what about Camille? Will Sylvie's rekindled love last? And the question on all of our minds. Will Emily and Gabriel finally get together?"

Promising "more fun, more fashion," and plenty of drama, Lily's big reveal soon followed. "Emily is going to have to decide whether everything she's always wanted is really what she needs," noted the star. "And while Emily's heart will always remain true to Paris, her life takes some unexpected twists this season, don't be surprised to find her on a Roman holiday."

A reference to the 1953 rom-com starring Audrey Hepburn and Gregory Peck, the original storyline follows the whirlwind romance between angst-filled royal, Crown Princess Ann, and American reporter, Joe Bradley. Spoiler alert – the movie ends with the two fondly parting ways, so we're not sure if Emily's Roman Holiday will lead to her happily ever after – looks like we'll have to wait and see!

In the meantime, an official release date for season four of Emily in Paris is yet to be confirmed, however, with production in full swing, the show could return later this year. Fingers crossed.