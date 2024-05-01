GMA meteorologist Rob Marciano out at ABC News

It's all over at ABC News for Rob Marciano who is reportedly out at the network.

The Good Morning America host is no longer at the company according to multiple outlets.

While his official departure has not been announced, the news comes two years after Rob was banned from working in the New York studios.

Why was Rob temporarily banned from GMA?

In 2022, Rob, 55, was forced to only report on the weather from outside locations and not from within the GMA studios due to alleged inappropriate behavior.

Page Six claimed Rob made colleagues feel uncomfortable and so it was decided that he would be temporarily banned from delivering his forecasts from the studios.

He has not been back since. The "incidents" coincided with the breakdown of his marriage to Eryn Marciano which left him devastated.

© Getty Images Rob has officially announced his departure

Rob's career with ABC News

Rob has been with the network for a decade after joining as senior meteorologist in July 2014.

In September of the same year, Rob debuted on Good Morning America and appeared on the weekend edition of GMA to replace Ginger Zee who moved to the weekday broadcast.

© Getty Images Rob was devastated by his divorce from wife Eryn

Rob revealed he was scaling back his role last year and would no longer be working weekends.

At the time he was celebrating the start of his milestone tenth year with the network and alongside an Instagram headshot, he wrote: "I always dreamed of working for this network as a kid, and my children are equally psyched that I will now be home most weekends!"

Rob's statement continued: "I'll continue doing what I'm doing, contributing across all shows and platforms Mon-Fri, while getting more quality time with my kiddos."

© Instagram Rob with his two children

Who are Rob's children?

He is a proud dad to Mason, six, and Madelyn, 12, who he shares with his ex-wife, Eryn.

They've been co-parenting their kids since their 2022 divorce.

© Instagram Rob and Eryn have remained amicable for their children

At the time, he was heartbroken and confessed: "I didn't want this and tried to save the marriage, but we are sadly divorcing. My focus now is on my kids."

The couple were married for 11 years.

