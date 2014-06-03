Michelle Keegan pays tribute to her Corrie character Tina McIntyre

June 03, 2014 - 10:45 BST hellomagazine.com Michelle Keegan pays tribute to Tina McIntyre following her exit from the popular ITV soap Coronation Street TV actress and HELLO! Online blogger Michelle Keegan has played tribute her Corrie character, Tina McIntyre, who has had the nation on the edge of their seats in a 'Whodunnit' mystery. The gorgeous brunette, who exited the popular ITV soap after six years when Tina was killed off at the hands of an unidentified murderer, posted a collage of herself in-character in the soap. CLICK ON PHOTOS FOR FULL GALLERY VIEW GALLERY Michelle Keegan has paid tribute to her Corrie character, Tina McIntyre "R.I.P Tina McIntyre," reads the message across the montage, along with the dates that Michelle was on screen as Tina: "7th January 2008 to 2nd June 2014". The main shot shows a tearful Tina, surrounded by several smaller images showing the character on set. Her trademark large hoop earrings can be seen in lots of the snaps, along with one of her in her pink dressing gown, wrapped in a towel, and in bed. As sad as Michelle Keegan , who turns 27 on Tuesday 3 June, is to say farewell to the Coronation Street cast, one thing she wasn't sad to say goodbye to was Tina's style. VIEW GALLERY HELLO! Online blogger has left Coronation Street, having played Tina for six years "I can't wait!", she told HELLO! Online ahead of the launch of her highly-anticipated new fashion and beauty blog. "She hasn't got the best style in the world has she? She's a bit chavvy and dresses down a lot. Every time I see a new outfit, I just think 'I don't care – it's not me, it's Tina, bless her!' and put it on." Emotions were running high, though, when Michelle's last episode on Corrie was aired on TV on 27 May. "It's an end of an era...Thank you to all you lovely people who changed my life, supported and made the last 6 and a half years so special..." wrote Michelle on Twitter. "..To you all I'm eternally grateful. Thank you to coronation street for putting me on the most amazing path and allowing me live my dream..." "I'm going to miss Tina so much but a part of her will be with me forever... #byebyetina".