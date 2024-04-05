Michelle Keegan is giving us serious 1950s fashion inspiration in Ten Pound Poms season 2 first look

It feels like we’re still copying Michelle Keegan’s capsule wardrobe looks from Fool Me Once, but now she’s back with the second season of her hit show Ten Pound Poms, and is giving us major 1950s style inspiration with her classic outfits!

The hit BBC drama follows a group of Brits who relocate to Australia in the 1950s for a fresh start, with the second instalment’s synopsis reading: “After a challenging first year in Australia, the new series will follow nurse Kate Thorne and the Roberts family (led by Faye Marsay and Warren Brown) into 1957 on their adventure down under, as they are determined to make this new country everything they hoped it would be for a fresh start. Will Kate, Terry and Annie finally get a slice of the Australian dream they were promised?”

WATCH: Michelle Keegan stars in the hit BBC drama

The BBC has shared some first-look snaps of the Brassic star filming the hit show in Australia, alongside her co-stars, Game of Thrones actress Faye Marsay and Luther star Warren Brown, and she looks simply stunning in cropped, high-waisted, blue linen trousers with side buttons and cream slider sandals, paired with a loose cream blouse. In another snap, Michelle is smiling for the camera while dressed in a blue and white striped top with her perfectly curled locks tied back with a spotty blue headscarf. We love the vintage vibes!

© Lisa Tomasetti Faye Marsay and Michelle Keegan on set

The star is currently staying in Sydney, and has been sharing snaps of her visit, including one with her mum Jackie, who she appears to have brought along for the fun trip! She shared several sun-soaked photos on Instagram, most recently celebrating taking some time off work to enjoy the bank holiday weekend. Posting several photos from the beach, she wrote: "If only every weekend was a bank holiday weekend."

Michelle looked gorgeous in a holiday photo with her mum

Speaking about what to expect from the new season, writer and creator Danny Brocklehurst said: “The positive viewer response to Ten Pound Poms was a true delight. We tapped into a little-known part of our recent history and told stories which reflected the realities of the real Poms that made the trip. I couldn't be more thrilled to be teaming again with the BBC, Stan and Eleven to continue our characters' adventure down under.”

Executive Producer and Co-Founder of Eleven Joel Wilson says: “I fell in love with Australia last season, so I’m delighted to be heading back there with Danny, Faye, Michelle and Warren to reunite with our fabulous director Ana and our wonderful cast and crew, as well as welcoming director Tom McKay into the fold.”

© Lisa Tomasetti Michelle returns as Kate

Director of BBC Drama Lindsay Salt added: “We’re delighted to take BBC viewers back to Australia for more sunshine with Ten Pound Poms series two. With Michelle Keegan, Faye Marsay and Warren Brown returning to lead the cast, and some fantastic new characters and stories from the brilliant Danny Brocklehurst, there’s so much more for our ‘Poms’ to discover Down Under.”

© Lisa Tomasetti Behind the Scenes snaps of the show season are here

So how long do we have to wait until it’s back on our screens? It might be a while, as filming kicked off in mid-February 2024 in Australia - so watch this space! In the meantime, the first season is available to stream in full on BBC iPlayer, enjoy!