Pixie Lott 'so excited' about joining Strictly Come Dancing line-up

Pixie Lott has spilled the beans and confirmed that she will be competing in this year's Strictly Come Dancing talent show.
After posting a series of cryptic clues on Twitter, Pixie, 23, revealed the news by posting, "Really excited to be a part of @bbcstrictly."
The All About Tonight singer also retweeted a video from the BBC Strictly account, which showed Pixie bursting onto the screen saying, "Hello Strictly."
Pixie Lott: 'I can't wait to learn the routines'
Earlier in the day the blonde beauty had her 1.65million fans on tenterhooks as she wrote, "Ahhh, got something very special to reveal soon cats…".
She followed it up with another post: "So excited! Some news is coming, can't wait to tell you! Announcement soon at 2:30PM UK time... so watch this space for news!"
"I'm so excited to be doing Strictly, it's going to be a lot of fun," added Pixie. "I always want to push myself as a performer so can't wait to learn the routines."
The singer-songwriters' first two singles went straight to number one and her debut album sold over 1.5 million copies. Pixie has gone on to make a total of three albums and has had a string of best-selling singles.
As a young actress she appeared in the West End production of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang at the London Palladium and as Louisa von Trapp in BBC One's Celebrate the Sound of Music before embarking on her music career.
Pixie is the eleventh confirmed celebrity to join the star-studded line-up, which so far includes Frankie Bridge, Judy Murray, Alison Hammond, Thom Evans, Simon Webbe, Mark Wright, Sunetra Sarker, Jake Wood, Steve Backshall and Scott Mills in this year's battle for the ballroom.
Four more celebrities are still to be confirmed.