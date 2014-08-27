Pixie Lott 'so excited' about joining Strictly Come Dancing line-up

Pixie Lott has spilled the beans and confirmed that she will be competing in this year's Strictly Come Dancing talent show.



After posting a series of cryptic clues on Twitter, Pixie, 23, revealed the news by posting, "Really excited to be a part of @bbcstrictly."



The All About Tonight singer also retweeted a video from the BBC Strictly account, which showed Pixie bursting onto the screen saying, "Hello Strictly."

Earlier in the day the blonde beauty had her 1.65million fans on tenterhooks as she wrote, "Ahhh, got something very special to reveal soon cats…".



She followed it up with another post: "So excited! Some news is coming, can't wait to tell you! Announcement soon at 2:30PM UK time... so watch this space for news!"

"I'm so excited to be doing Strictly, it's going to be a lot of fun," added Pixie. "I always want to push myself as a performer so can't wait to learn the routines."