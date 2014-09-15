Bruce Forsyth on saying 'hard goodbye' to Strictly: exclusive interview

Sir Bruce Forsyth has spoken about leaving Strictly Come Dancing in an exclusive chat with HELLO! magazine – his first interview since saying his final farewell on last week's launch show.



On a romantic trip to Montenegro with his wife Wilnelia, Sir Bruce, 86, is relishing his new-found freedom, saying, "The world is my oyster."



But he admits to having "very mixed emotions" about leaving the Saturday night primetime BBC1 show after ten years and 11 series.

CLICK ON PHOTO TO ENLARGE

VIEW GALLERY

Sir Bruce Forsyth worked on Strictly for ten years





"Part of me has to be sad because, when you work on something in television for ten years, you become a family and when you say goodbye to that family there is always a tear in the eye," he said.



"So it's hard to say goodbye, of course it is. But I'm leaving because, although I could hang on, I felt it was right not only for me but for the show."



"Now I have the relief that I don't have to do it anymore," he added, as he plans to spend more time with his wife and family. "I would have hated to have carried on and then had to stop because I wasn't feeling well enough."



Sir Bruce also candidly revealed that the show wasn't always enough fun for him and that his presenting role didn't allow for the full scope of his talents, saying: "On the Generation Game, for example, I could have fun – I was allowed to be 'Loose Bruce'. I could do whatever I liked and interact with whomever. That's the real me. A presenter on Strictly isn't the real Bruce."



Bruce's photoshoot took place at the hotel Regent Porto Montenegro, a stunning five-star international property in the heart of the luxury Porto Montenegro yacht marina. Rooms boast awe-inspiring views of Boka Bay, and guests can take advantage of bespoke service and lavish facilities, including a state-of-the-art fitness centre and spa. See www.regenthotles.com for more information.

Read the full interview in HELLO! out now.