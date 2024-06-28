Exclusive: Karen Hauer on her dream of being a Strictly judge, Giovanni Pernice's exit and hopes for 2024 partner

As the longest-serving pro, Strictly Come Dancing's Karen Hauer has proved herself to be one of the show's most-loved stars. But after 12 years, the 42-year-old is hoping to follow in the footsteps of her co-star Anton Du Beke in becoming a judge on the show.

As the buzz around the 2024 line-up starts to build, Karen sat down with HELLO! for an exclusive interview about the new series, sharing her thoughts on Giovanni Pernice's exit, her dream of sitting behind the judging panel and her close bond with co-star Gorka Marquez as they prepare for their biggest dance tour to date.

© getty Karen is the longest-serving pro dancer

"I still feel like the new kid on the block," said Karen ahead of her 13th year as a Strictly professional. "Every year feels fresh, but I just feel different," she explained. "I feel really experienced in it, and it's just a joy to be asked back because you're never sure. It's not something that you have a long contract with, it's per year that they ask you back. So I'm really proud of myself."

During her time on the show, Karen has trained and danced with the likes of Will Young, Jamie Laing, and was partnered with Jayde Adams in one of the 2022 season's same-sex couples. While she's yet to find out who she'll be paired with this year, Karen is hoping her celebrity partner will embrace the "nuts" Strictly journey.

© BBC Karen first joined the pro line-up in 2012

"I just want somebody that is going to enjoy it and open to being out of their comfort zone," she said. "I think you just have to be open to it because it is nuts but it's an opportunity of a lifetime and a chance that a lot of people would love to have."

While the celebrity line-up has yet to be revealed, this year's cast of professionals will look a little different following the departure of Giovanni Pernice, who's currently facing allegations about his behaviour in training.

When asked if she'll miss the Italian dancer, Karen said: "Yeah, of course. You know, every time someone leaves the show, they're sorely missed.

© BBC Karen danced with Eddie Kadi in the 2023 series

"We've had so many amazing dancers come and go, it won't be any different this time. We'll definitely miss him," she added.

As for Karen's future on the show, she's hoping to swap the dance floor for a seat on the judging panel, like former pro Anton did in 2021. "I'd love to follow Anton's steps and hopefully be a judge at some point," revealed the star, adding: "But right now, I'm just really enjoying being part of the show in whatever form.

"I'm just happy to have a job," she joked.

Karen credits Strictly for opening the doors to new opportunities, as well as her close friendship with fellow dancer Gorka Márquez, who she'll be travelling the UK with for their upcoming stage show, Speakeasy.

Following the success of their debut show Firedance, the duo are embarking on their biggest-ever UK tour. In 2025, the pair will bring a range of iconic dances to the stage as they take audiences on a journey through time, from the clandestine speakeasy bars of New York to the Burlesque Cabaret Clubs of the mid-1900's.

Karen and Gorka are going back on tour with their new show, Speakeasy

Opening up about her and Gorka's strong bond, Karen revealed the pair became "best friends" after realising just how much they had in common. "We pretty much have the same brain but in two different bodies, we get along so well," explained the star. "It's funny when he first joined in 2016, we knew each other but we really got to know each other when we started doing gigs.

"All of a sudden we were like, 'Wow, we have a lot in common'. We both speak Spanish, we both like the same music, and we both have the same humour. It just works."

© Dave J Hogan Karen and Gorka formed a close friendship on Strictly

While the pair take their work seriously, they also "like to have fun," said Karen. "He keeps me on my toes, but he's literally one of my best friends."

Karen and Gorka tour Speakeasy from Feb 2025 – Tickets are on sale now via https://www.speakeasylive.co.uk/.