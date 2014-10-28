Is Jennifer Aniston set to win her first Oscar?

hellomagazine.com
Jennifer Aniston is generating a lot of Oscar buzz for her new film Cake
Everyone's talking about Jennifer Aniston. The actress is generating Oscar buzz this week for her raw performance in upcoming film, Cake.
Critics are touting Jen for a possible best actress nomination for her work in the indie flick, in which she stars as a woman suffering from chronic pain and addiction issues.
Jennifer Aniston is being tipped for an Oscar nomination for Cake
The 45-year-old has already received rave reviews at the Toronto Film Festival, where the cast were given a standing ovation, apparently reducing Jen to tears.
According to reports, the film will hit cinemas for one week in December in order to qualify for Academy Awards consideration, with a wider release date set for January 2015.
It could be a career-changing role for the star, who is best known for her comedic performances.
"It was a no-brainer," Jen previously said of her decision to sign up to the film. "Just reading Patrick's script I actually saw myself doing it. I just felt like it was already happening and it was pretty easy to say, 'Yes'.
A poster for the upcoming drama, which is being hailed by critics
"It was such a beautiful, complex, layered, tortured character. I just tapped into something I was meant to do."
The film's producers have stated that Jennifer was their only choice when casting the movie.
"When my life and producing partner Ben Barnz and I first read Cake just 14 months ago, we knew we had to go to Jennifer Aniston," director and executive producer Daniel Barnz said.
"It was the most obvious un-obvious choice – she's mega-talented, but we've never seen the whole range of her extraordinary comic and dramatic abilities showcased in one role."