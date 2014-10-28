Is Jennifer Aniston set to win her first Oscar?

Everyone's talking about Jennifer Aniston. The actress is generating Oscar buzz this week for her raw performance in upcoming film, Cake.



Critics are touting Jen for a possible best actress nomination for her work in the indie flick, in which she stars as a woman suffering from chronic pain and addiction issues.







Jennifer Aniston is being tipped for an Oscar nomination for Cake



A poster for the upcoming drama, which is being hailed by critics

