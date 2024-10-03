Jennifer Aniston confesses to bizarre rumors about herself in latest interview

Jennifer Aniston had fans and viewers in stitches when she set the record straight on several quirky rumors during her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday.

The Friends star, now 55, played along as the late-night host grilled her in a lighthearted game of true-or-false, confirming some eyebrow-raising rumors, while debunking others in her signature laid-back style.

One of the more surprising revelations? Jennifer admitted to having had a “salmon sperm facial” — yes, really! Jimmy seemed momentarily speechless as he struggled to comprehend what she was describing.

"I did," she replied candidly when Jimmy asked if the bizarre treatment rumor was true. With a twinkle in her eye, she added, “I just took the woman’s word that that’s what it was. And I was like, ‘Sure.’”

Jimmy looked bewildered as he stammered, "Yeah, well, I mean - if it’s not that - is that supposed to be... I mean, I don’t know."

© Getty Jennifer admits she enjoys salmon sperm facials

But Jennifer wasn’t done. Trying to clarify, she explained, “I don’t know, it’s supposed to be little, tiny, like the micro-needling that they do.” Then, adding a touch of humor, she revealed, “And then it was to push in the salmon sperm. Don’t I have beautiful salmon skin?” she joked, smiling mischievously.

This wasn’t the first time Jennifer’s unusual skincare routine made headlines. Last year, she spoke to The Wall Street Journal about her experience with the fishy facial, admitting she didn’t really believe in its effectiveness.

© Raymond Hall Jennifer spoke about the rumor about her therapist

“First of all, I said, ‘Are you serious? How do you get salmon’s sperm?’” she recalled with a laugh. Ultimately, she didn’t feel like the facial did much for her signature youthful glow. Instead, Jennifer swears by weekly peptide injections, which she believes are the real key to combating aging. “I do think that’s the future,” she stated confidently.

Despite her doubts, salmon sperm facials have become a buzzworthy treatment in the beauty world, hailed as the next must-have Korean beauty ingredient.

These facials are currently offered at high-end spas, promising benefits like increased cell turnover, improved pigmentation, and reduced inflammation. But leave it to Jennifer to approach the trend with a dose of skepticism and a great sense of humor.

© Getty Images Jennifer appeared on Jimmy Kimmel

As the game continued, the revelations only got more intriguing. One of the questions that took everyone by surprise was whether Jennifer really had “a zip-lock bag filled with her dead therapist’s ashes.” After a dramatic pause, she confirmed that, yes, it was “a little true.” The crowd gasped as Jennifer, keeping it light, added, “I’m going to sound like I really need a therapist after this.”

Jimmy couldn’t resist joking, “Sounds like you need one one way or the other.” But Jennifer, unflappable as ever, went on to explain the full story.

“It’s not like, how do you get sperm out of a salmon? It was sort of unclear,” she said with a grin. Jennifer had previously opened up about the unusual memento in a 2012 interview with GQ, revealing, “I have my therapist’s ashes in a bag. She thought of me sort of like a daughter, and I thought of her sort of like a mom.” When she attended her therapist’s funeral, they split the ashes into little Ziploc bags and handed them out to close friends and family like party favors.

© Getty Images Jennifer spills all

It was a quirky anecdote, but the sincerity in Jennifer’s voice made it clear how deeply meaningful her therapist’s presence had been in her life. “It’s a little piece of her that I keep with me,” she said softly, hinting at the strong bond they shared.

But not all the rumors turned out to be true. When Jimmy asked if she had ever installed a $4,000 anti-aging water filter for her dogs, Jennifer laughed and quickly set the record straight.

“That is not true. Is that somewhere?” she asked, clearly amused. Jimmy pressed, “You would if that existed?” With a chuckle, she shot back, “Absolutely no.”

The star continued to keep the audience entertained as she tackled more outrageous claims, some of which left even Jimmy wide-eyed. When asked if she travels abroad with jars of olives, she cheerfully confirmed, “Yes!” But when the topic turned to whether she had a black belt in jujitsu, she laughed it off with a firm, “Absolutely not.”

The next question caused a bit of a stir in the studio. “You were once approached for an autograph while nude in a sauna?” Jimmy asked, looking incredulous. Jennifer didn’t miss a beat and stunned the audience with a simple, “Yes. A picture.” Jimmy looked stunned. “You said no?” he pressed. “I absolutely said no,” she replied, shaking her head at the absurdity of it all.

The final childhood-related rumor was perhaps the sweetest. When Jimmy brought up a story about her artwork hanging in New York’s Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) at age 11, Jennifer’s face lit up. “Yes, I did,” she confirmed proudly. “It was a good one. They had this room, they did an exhibit of art that was done by the children out of this Waldorf school that I went to.” It was a moment of nostalgia for the actress, who clearly cherished the memory of her early brush with the art world.

And then came a truly unique family tradition that left everyone laughing. “On Christmas Eve, your family would make you belly dance?” Jimmy asked, his eyebrows raised in disbelief. Jennifer nodded, smiling wryly. “Any time, not just Christmas Eve. The Greeks love any kind of a family dinner,” she explained. “They would say, ‘Let’s get up and watch’ — it’s like when you say to your child, ‘Play piano for everyone, let’s sing for everyone.’” She sighed playfully, adding, “I get such anxiety when my friends do that to their children. I have inner trauma from having to perform and belly dance in front of my Greek aunts and uncles and grandmothers.”