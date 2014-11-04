10 facts about ‘Lost Girl’ star Zoie Palmer

She’s best known for starring opposite Anna Silk in the hit sci-fi series Lost Girl, but there’s more to Zoie Palmer than the role that made her famous.

After five wildly successful seasons, Lost Girl is coming to an end. The emotional actress, who plays Dr. Lauren Lewis on the show, took to Facebook to thank her costars and fans in a moving post after filming her final scene this month.

“I am filled to the brim and overflowing with gratitude,” she wrote. “These people, this extraordinary cast and crew, these stories and these characters are forever engraved in my heart.”

“You the fans are the very best in the world. All of us have felt your support every step of the way. You have always been the heartbeat of our show. I take you all with me as I go," she added.

With a Canadian Screen Award under her belt (and an outpouring of support from her avid fan base) there’s little doubt the British-Canadian star has an exciting year ahead of her.

As Zoie prepares for a new chapter in her career – and celebrates her 37th birthday on Oct. 28! – Hello! set out to learn more about the homegrown star.

1. She was born in Cornwall, England and emigrated to Canada when she was 10 years old.

2. She has a Bachelor of Fine Arts from York University.

3. She came out publicly last year, thanking her TV producer partner, Alex Lalonde, while accepting the Fan Choice Award at the CSAs.

Alex Lalonde and Zoie Palmer.

4. Together they have a son, Luca, who is thought to be Alex’s from a previous relationship. Zoie also thanked him in her speech. Aw!

5. There’s a number of wild career paths that she could have fallen into. “Any career where I could work with animals would be OK by me," she told Hello!, "and I’ve often imagined being a paramedic, a private investigator, a deep-sea diver, a doctor …”

6. She’s friends with Rachel McAdams – they even did the Ice Bucket Challenge together!

7. Her favourite season is autumn. “Few things make me happier than taking my dogs for a walk in the fall leaves or picking apples," she told Hello!.

8. She has a huge fan base online (more than 66,000 Twitter followers) and regularly interacts with her followers on social media.

9. Prior to landing a role on Lost Girl, she played Patti Reagan in the controversial made-for-TV movie, The Reagans (2003). She also had guest appearance on Call Me Fitz with fellow Canadian Jason Priestley.

10. She's one of Hello! Canada’s Most Beautiful People of 2014.