The Apprentice 2014: Sneak peek inside episode 10

As Lord Sugar's hunt for a business partner narrows, the remaining candidates come head-to-head in fresh rows as they try to prove they deserve a place in The Apprentice final. HELLO! Online takes a sneak peek at what's in store for episode ten.

The task: premium puddings



The candidates are called to Tate Britain, where Lord Sugar gives out the order to create a brand new range of premium puddings, in the hope of pitching them to the country's major supermarkets.



In the kitchens, one team concocts a cheesecake infused with the nation's favourite drink, while the humble trifle undergoes an exotic make-over.



The following day the two teams set off to sell their desserts to the supermarkets. One project manager gives strict instructions for the pitches – but will their team stick to the rules? Another candidate, meanwhile, finds themselves under extreme pressure as they face the last meeting of the day.



Back in the boardroom, the orders are revealed. One team will taste the sweet smell of success but there's no sugar-coating for the losing team as Lord Sugar cooks up a storm and booms the fateful phrase "You're Fired!"

Top moments of episode ten



Solomon believes the luxury branding of their cheesecakes would make them the perfect gift, even to send in the post.



Saffron leaves a bad taste for the suppliers during one of the pitches for Katie's team.



Mark pushes to lead the final pitch on Katie's team, while Daniel disregards Roisin's instructions during one of their presentations.

Best quotes



Mark on his and Sanjay's branding for their dessert: "Take me to the boardroom now, because we've got a winner."



Solomon highlights the luxury look of their cheesecake: "If I was going round and taking a gift, that could be something really nice, even for your girlfriend, you could pop that in the post."

Roisin: "Did you just say you'd post your girlfriend a cheesecake?"

Solomon: "Why not, you could! That's a nice gift, do you not think?"



Daniel jumps in on his team's pitch to praise their product's flavours: "I was actually one of the members present at the tea experts – I'm not a big tea drinker if you like, but it really did smack me round the face with the idea of having green tea and these kinds of flavours. I'm not even a tea enthusiast, but yet I really did buy into the concept of having these tea cheesecakes."



Mark on why he should lead the final pitch to project manager Katie: "Do you go to the racetrack and leave your prize stallion in the shed? No."

The Apprentice returns on Wednesday 10 December at 9pm on BBC One.