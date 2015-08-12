EastEnders actress Kellie Bright is the third confirmed Strictly Come Dancing contestant

EastEnders star Kellie Bright is the latest celebrity confirmed for Strictly Come Dancing. The actress, who plays Linda Carter in the BBC soap, discussed her decision to compete during an interview on Chris Evans' Radio 2 Breakfast Show on Wednesday morning.

"One of the main reasons I decided to do the show is the fact that I'm going to be 40 this year and to be the fittest I've ever been at this point in my life would be a great thing," Kellie explained. "It'll be a challenge – but I want to see what my body is capable of."

Kellie Bright is confirmed to compete on Strictly Come Dancing

The actress, who married partner Paul Stocker in 2014, added that she hasn't really exercised much since she welcomed their son Freddie in December 2011.

"I haven't really done any exercise since I had my little boy – and he's three-and-a-half now! I started training about three weeks ago at my Cross Fit gym, which offers a special type of training," she said. "It's all about strengthening and increasing your body's metabolic condition. It's about an hour's workout. I do exercises like flipping tyres.

"I have always enjoyed exercise but it's not going to be a priority. One of the perks of doing Strictly is how fit it makes you."

Kellie later shared her excitement on Twitter, writing: "Yes, it's true. I'm going to be head to toe in sequins and dancing (well trying to) on a Saturday night show that you may have heard of…"

The EastEnders star is the third celebrity confirmed for the new series of the long-running entertainment show. Chef Ainsley Harriott revealed he was "looking forward to rising to the challenge" during an interview on The One Show on Tuesday evening, while the first named competitor Jeremy Vine said he aimed to be "doing the splits by September".