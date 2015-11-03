Strictly Come Dancing: Take That to perform live from Blackpool Tower

Take That will be performing live from Blackpool later this month as Strictly Come Dancing embarks on its annual pilgrimage to the world famous Blackpool Tower. Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald will be lighting up the dancefloor and entertaining the audience with their new single.

"Looking forward to seeing everyone when we perform on Strictly's annual special at the Blackpool Tower Ballroom. We love playing Strictly and the Blackpool crowd are always up for a big night out!," said the pop group in a statement.

On 19 November, the Strictly contestants and judges will return to the popular seaside destination once again.

Hopefully this year will be drama-free — the 2014 event saw a gang of thieves target a dressing room shared by Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Abbey Clancy and Natalie Gumede. They walked away with jewellery, an iPad and a phone.

Police said at the time that the break-in at Blackpool Tower was almost certainly an inside job.

Despite this, judge Craig Revel Horwood has said he is "thrilled that Strictly is returning to Blackpool".

"Our yearly trip there is one of my highlights of the series!" he said. "The Blackpool Tower ballroom is simply one of the most stunning ballrooms in the world and there is a real magic to the place. Not only is it stunning but the unique sprung dance floor provides an extra challenge for our celebrities as well. I cannot wait to get back there!"

Strictly Come Dancing will be live from Blackpool Tower on Saturday 21st November with the results show airing on Sunday 22nd November on BBC One.